Imran Khan says he will not resign before vote to oust him on Sunday

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a televised address to the nation on Thursday that he would not resign before a vote to oust him is held on Sunday.

Mr Khan also said a “western country” is backing his removal because he visited Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin last month.

The former cricketer faces a no-confidence vote from opposition parties seeking to oust him and lost a numerical majority in Parliament after his main ally quit the government on Wednesday.

This is a developing story …