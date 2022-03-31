Imran Khan says he will not resign before vote to oust him on Sunday

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a televised address to the nation on Thursday that he would not resign before a vote to oust him is held on Sunday.
Mr Khan also said a “western country” is backing his removal because he visited Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin last month.
The former cricketer faces a no-confidence vote from opposition parties seeking to oust him and lost a numerical majority in Parliament after his main ally quit the government on Wednesday.
This is a developing story …
Updated: March 31, 2022, 4:17 PM