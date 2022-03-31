Imran Khan says he will not resign before vote to oust him on Sunday

Pakistani prime minister again said a 'western country' was behind plot to remove him from power

Pakistan’s prime minister, besieged by the opposition and abandoned by coalition partners, is facing the greatest threat to his rule since he was elected in 2018. AP
The National
Mar 31, 2022

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a televised address to the nation on Thursday that he would not resign before a vote to oust him is held on Sunday.

Mr Khan also said a “western country” is backing his removal because he visited Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin last month.

The former cricketer faces a no-confidence vote from opposition parties seeking to oust him and lost a numerical majority in Parliament after his main ally quit the government on Wednesday.

This is a developing story …

Updated: March 31, 2022, 4:17 PM
AsiaPakistanImran Khan
