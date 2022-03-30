Key Imran Khan ally quits Pakistan coalition before no-confidence vote

An ally of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday it was quitting his coalition government before a vote to oust him, which is likely to be held within the next five days.
Nasreen Jalil, a leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Mr Khan's largest parliamentary ally, told a press conference the party was joining an opposition bloc seeking to dismiss him in a no-confidence vote.
With the support of the MQM, the opposition bloc potentially has the required number of votes needed in parliament to dislodge Khan and his government.
This is a developing story and will be updated ...
Updated: March 30, 2022, 11:12 AM