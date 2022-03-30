Key Imran Khan ally quits Pakistan coalition before no-confidence vote

Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader says party is joining opposition bloc seeking to remove the former cricketer from prime minister's role

Pakistani opposition parties have introduced a no-confidence vote in parliament seeking to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan. AP
The National
Mar 30, 2022

An ally of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday it was quitting his coalition government before a vote to oust him, which is likely to be held within the next five days.

Nasreen Jalil, a leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Mr Khan's largest parliamentary ally, told a press conference the party was joining an opposition bloc seeking to dismiss him in a no-confidence vote.

READ MORE
Pakistan parliament to debate no-confidence motion against Imran Khan

With the support of the MQM, the opposition bloc potentially has the required number of votes needed in parliament to dislodge Khan and his government.

This is a developing story and will be updated ...

Updated: March 30, 2022, 11:12 AM
AsiaPakistan
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Key Imran Khan ally quits Pakistan coalition before no-confidence vote
An image that illustrates this article Shanghai residents confined to homes under new Covid lockdownStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article Hong Kong turns to cardboard coffins as Covid claims 6,000 lives this yearStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Shanghai locks down millions as China's Covid case numbers soarStory gallery icon