Pakistan parliament to debate no-confidence motion against Imran Khan

A no-confidence motion to remove Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was presented in the country's parliament on Monday, the speaker of the lower house, Qasim Suri, said.

The house will begin a debate on the motion, which was moved by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday.

Mr Khan, a former cricketing star, is accused by the opposition of mismanaging the economy and foreign policy. The 69-year-old faces the most serious challenge to his leadership since coming to power in 2018.

The opposition needs a simple majority to topple Mr Khan, after which a new prime minister would be chosen by parliament.

Opposition parties are also seeking to remove Mr Khan’s loyal chief minister in Punjab province, in a double blow to the embattled leader.

The opposition claims it has the backing of more than 20 dissidents of the ruling party to succeed in the no-confidence vote in the provincial assembly.

But horse-trading is common in Pakistan politics and the rebels could return to the fold.

The joint opposition group moved a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday, said Samiullah Khan, a politician of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which leads the alliance of parties against Mr Khan.

The central Punjab is the country’s largest province and a stronghold of Mr Khan where his Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has ruled for more than three years with a slim majority of about 12 politicians.

Thousands of Mr Khan's supporters gathered in the capital of Islamabad on Sunday to rally behind the country's beleaguered prime minister.

Political analysts say Mr Khan has lost the crucial support of the country's powerful military, while a spate of PTI MPs have said they will defect.

Addressing a rally attended by supporters who were brought in on buses from around the country, Mr Khan claimed he was the subject of a "foreign conspiracy" aimed at dislodging his government and that "funding was being channelled into Pakistan from abroad".

"We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interests," he said, without offering evidence or details.

Local police officials put the number of participants at up to 20,000.

There was a heavy security presence in the capital, with opposition parties also planning rallies in the city next week.

Mr Khan was elected after promising to eradicate decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but the opposition has accused him of mounting a witch hunt against his opponents.

Voted in by an electorate weary of the two-party dynasties that have dominated Pakistan politics since independence, he has struggled to maintain support, with inflation rocketing, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.