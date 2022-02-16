Watch: Motorcyclist narrowly escapes death on railway tracks in India

A motorcyclist in India has narrowly escaped being run over by a high-speed train.

A video shows the man recklessly attempting to cross the railway tracks at an unknown location.

He trips on the track with his motorcycle but manages to leap away from the speeding train, which smashes his vehicle.

Moments later, he limps away to safety with a large crowd gathered at the unmanned crossing.

It is not clear where the incident took place, but the train was the Rajdhani Express, the fastest in India that runs at a speed of up to 140 kilometres per hour.

The CCTV footage shows that the incident occurred on February 12.

The video has gone viral on social media, with several netizens demanding action against the biker for endangering the safety of the train.

Thousands of people are killed every year in rail accidents in India, mostly while crossing tracks or falling from crowded trains.

More than 12,000 people were killed in 13,000 train accidents in 2020.

Four men aged 18 to 20 died on Tuesday after being hit by a train while taking a selfie on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi.