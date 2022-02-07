Afghanistan avalanche kills 12

People from nearby villages rushed to help after incident near border with Pakistan

The avalanche followed a day of heavy snow. AFP
An avalanche near Afghanistan's border with Pakistan killed at least 12 people on Sunday night, a provincial representative said.

One person was missing on Monday and a further nine were injured, Najibullah Hanif, who heads Kunar province’s information and culture department, told The Associated Press.

The avalanche followed a day of heavy snow.

Afghans from nearby villages rushed to help, said Mr Hanif, noting that district officials sent rescue teams to the remote area early on Monday.

Pakistan closed its border with Afghanistan after the Taliban swept into Afghanistan in mid-August, hoping to head off a rush of refugees.

The country already hosts about two million Afghans fleeing four decades of relentless war.

Unofficial border crossings are frequent, even as Pakistan has almost completed a fence along the 2,670-kilometre border between the two nations.

