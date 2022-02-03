Pakistan ambassador thankful for UAE support for victims after Houthi attack

Pakistan's ambassador to the UAE, Afzaal Mahmood, has expressed his thanks to the UAE and Adnoc officials for the support received after a deadly Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi.

Two Indians, Hardeep Singh and Hardev Singh, and one Pakistani, Mamoor Khan, were killed and six men injured when three tankers exploded after projectiles fired by Houthi rebels hit a storage plant run by Adnoc on January 17, where they worked.

Pakistan, along with a number of other nations, strongly condemned the attacks.

He said UAE government officials contacted both him and the Pakistani government immediately after the attack and have offered their support at every level.

"On that day, we were desperate to know the details about the Pakistani who died and [the two] wounded in the attack," Mr Mahmood said.

"Dr Sultan Al Jaber, managing director and group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company personally called me and informed me about the incident.

"When I reached the hospital, I learnt that Dr Al Jaber had already met the injured and spoken to them, they both appreciated his gesture and concern for them."

He said they assisted in helping to repatriate Mr Khan's body soon after the attack.

"We appreciate Adnoc. They value one of their team members who worked for them for years and we appreciate it," the ambassador said.

Mr Mahmood said the two injured Pakistanis, who sustained minor injuries, were released from hospital shortly after the attack. He said they will return to work at Adnoc in the coming weeks.

Mr Khan, 49, a father-of-eight who was killed in the attack, was an oil tanker driver for Adnoc. His family have since told of how he dreamt of helping his son become a doctor.

Adnoc has offered financial compensation, jobs and to cover the education fees of the family of Mr Khan.

"They have undertaken to pay salary compensation to the family of the deceased. And they are planning to arrange jobs for the family members. The children of the deceased would be given educational support," Mr Mahmood said of Adnoc.

Despite the incident, Mr Mahmood said the UAE remains one of the safest countries and has not received any queries from the Pakistani community asking about safety.

He said Pakistanis should feel at home in the country. "The UAE is their second home," he said.