Large plume of smoke rises after eruption of Sakurajima volcano in Japan

A large plume of smoke can be seen rising after the Sakurajima volcano erupted in Kyushu, Japan, according to pictures and videos being shared online.

The volcano is located on the southernmost main island of Kyushu. Sakurajima is considered one of the world's most active volcanoes, spewing ash and lava every four to 24 hours.

The Sakurajima volcano also sits just off the coast of Kagoshima, a city of more than 600,000 people.

Japan lies at the convergence of four tectonic plates, subjecting the nation to frequent volcano eruptions and 20 per cent of the world's powerful earthquakes.

