Indian farmers mark one year of protests against agriculture laws

Thousands flock to protests camps around the capital despite the government's promise to repeal legislation

Taniya Dutta
New Delhi
Nov 26, 2021

Tens of thousands of farmers descended on protest sites around the Indian capital on Friday to mark the first anniversary of their agitation against three contentious agriculture laws and press their demand for pro-farmer legislation.

With flags flying from their tractors, cars and motorbikes, farmers from the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh states converged at the main three entry points to New Delhi where protest camps sprang up after they were prevented from entering the capital a year ago.

The protests have continued despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise last week to scrap the laws, saying his government had failed to convince farmers about the benefits of the legislation.

Protesters on Friday sang songs, danced and cheered for victory after the government's surprise reversal, but pledged to continue their fight until demands such as a law ensuring a minimum support price for their produce were met.

Indian farmers joyful but cautious after government backs down

The three laws passed in September last year dealt with the sale of produce in the free market, contract farming and deregulating food commodities from government control. Farmers described the laws as a “death warrant” that would benefit only big corporations.

Farmers staged weeks of protests in Punjab and Haryana before marching to Delhi on November 26 last year to press their demands.

Updated: November 26th 2021, 9:20 AM
IndiaProtests And DemonstrationsAgricultureNarendra Modi
