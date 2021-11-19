Narendra Modi says India will scrap controversial farm laws

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he has decided to repeal three controversial farm laws against which farmers have protested for more than a year.

“Today I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws,” Mr Modi said in an address to the nation.

“In the parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws.”

Read more At least eight killed in clashes over India’s farming laws

"I appeal to all the farmers who are part of the protest to now return to your home, to your loved ones, to your farms, and family. Let's make a fresh start and move forward," he said.

The laws passed in September last year allow farmers to sell produce to buyers other than government-regulated wholesale markets, where growers are assured of a minimum price.

Mr Modi's government has defended the laws, saying they were necessary to modernise the agriculture sector and would boost production through private investment. But the farmers said the laws would affect their earnings by ending guaranteed pricing and force them to sell their crops to corporations at cheaper prices.

The announcement comes ahead of local elections in key states where farmers are an influential voting bloc.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Indian farmers gather during the ongoing protest after police tried to stop them from entering in Delhi to protest against new agricultural laws. EPA

Farmers welcomed the decision but said they would wait for the government to follow through on Mr Modi's announcement.

"We are thrilled. I feel our struggle and sacrifices of those who died during the protest, has paid off," said Sandeep Sindhu, 27, a farmer from Punjab's Mohali district who has been taking part in a protest near New Delhi since last November.

"But we don't believe this government because they can go to any extreme for elections. We will go to the parliament for our planned rally on November 29 if the government doesn't repeal it before that," he told The National.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped outside the capital after being stopped from entering during violent clashes with police last November. The protests became a lightning rod for opposition to Mr Modi's government in a country where two-thirds of the 1.3 billion population rely on agriculture for their livelihood.

The size of the camps had waned in recent months but major demonstrations were expected for the one-year anniversary of the start of the rallies later this month.

The rallies took a violent turn in January when a tractor rally in Delhi on India's Republic Day transformed into a rampage that left one farmer dead and hundreds of police officers wounded. Last month another eight people died in clashes in Uttar Pradesh state.

Amarinder Singh, former chief minister of Punjab state – home to many of the protesting farmers – hailed Mr Modi's announcement as "great news".

"Thankful to PM @narendramodi... for acceding to the demands of every Punjabi," he tweeted.

The prime minister's announcement came on Guru Purab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, to which many of the protesting farmers adhere.

With reporting from agencies