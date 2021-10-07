At least 20 killed as strong earthquake rattles south-west Pakistan

At least 20 people have been killed and more than 200 injured following an earthquake in southern Pakistan, says Disaster Management Authority director general Naseer Nasir.

The 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the early hours of Thursday, while people were sleeping.

Rescue workers said the dead were mostly women and children.

The death toll was expected to rise as officials search through the remote mountainous area, said Suhail Anwar Shaheen, deputy commissioner of the area.

At least four people were killed when the coal mine in which they were working collapsed, said Mr Shaheen, citing reports from miners in the area.

The quake was relatively shallow at 20 kilometres, with an epicentre 102 kilometres east of Quetta, said the US Geological Survey.

Read more Senior US diplomat heads to Pakistan after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Most of the population in the area live in sun-baked mud houses, many of which collapsed.

Rescue efforts are under way, but Mr Shaheen said it would take hours to reach the hardest-hit areas.

More than 100 mud houses collapsed and a large number were damaged, including government buildings.

Hundreds of people were rendered homeless, Sohail Anwar, deputy commissioner in the city of Harnai, told Reuters.

Social media showed houses shaking and light fittings swaying as the quake struck, and later stunned residents gathering in the dark.

The injured were taken to hospital, while some were treated on stretchers on the street under torchlight.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Quetta in 1935, killing as many as 60,000 people, making it one of the deadliest quakes to hit South Asia.