France's foreign minister calls Taliban liars and refuses to work with them

Afghan women airport workers are pictured at a security checkpoint of the airport in Kabul.

The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday, before heading for talks in Qatar to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan.

“They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans leave freely and [talked] of an inclusive and representative government, but they are lying,” Mr Le Drian said on France 5 TV.

“France refuses to recognise or have any type of relationship with this government. We want actions from the Taliban and they will need some economic breathing space and international relations. It's up to them.”

Paris has evacuated about 3,000 people and had held technical talks with the Taliban to enable those departures.

Mr Le Drian, who is heading to the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday, said there were still a few French nationals and a few hundred Afghans with ties to France remaining in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Taliban raised their flag over the Afghan presidential palace Saturday, a spokesman said, as the US and the world marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The white banner, emblazoned with a Quranic verse, was hoisted by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of the Taliban's interim government, in a low-key ceremony, said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, multimedia branch chief of the Taliban’s cultural commission.

The flag raising marked the official start of the work of the new government, he said.

The Taliban’s interim government was unveiled late on Tuesday, shocking the international community as it is filled with the group’s top officials who led the 20-year war against the US-led international coalition.

The all-male, all-Taliban government vowed to uphold power from a more moderate form of Islamic rule than when they last ruled from 1996 to 2001.

In a post on Twitter, Afghanistan's first president to follow the 2001 collapse of the Taliban, Hamid Karzai, called for “peace and stability” and expressed the hope that the new caretaker Cabinet would become an “inclusive government that can be the real face of the whole Afghanistan.”

حامدکرزی رئیس جمهور پيشین افغانستان روز شنبه با تعدادی از بزرگان، علمای کرام دین و جوانان ولایات مرکزی کشور ملاقات کرد. در این دیدار صحبت کننده گان خواهان صلح و ثبات کامل در کشور شدند و اظهار امیدواری نمودند که کابینهٔ سرپرست هر چی زودتر همه شمول شده تا همه مردم افغانستان … pic.twitter.com/GcGEQtKrsT — Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) September 11, 2021

The Taliban victory in Afghanistan has revived Al Qaeda, raising the spectre it will once again become the most feared terrorist group in the world, analysts have said.

Twenty years on from the 9/11 attacks, the extremists are attracting a flock of new recruits who are flooding into Afghanistan after the retreat of America and its allies.

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

