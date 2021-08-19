Afghanistan: UK ambassador stays put to help evacuate citizens

Hundreds of people gather at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021. AP

The British ambassador to Afghanistan decided to stay in the country on Thursday, while the Russian, Chinese and Iranian embassies remained open in Kabul despite the Taliban seizing power.

The country’s key officials including President Ashraf Ghani fled abroad shortly after the insurgents entered the capital on Sunday.

The fall of Kabul triggered a scramble by several countries to fly their diplomats and citizens out of the city's airport. Thousands of Afghans have also been trying to leave.

The US, which took over operations at the airport, was forced to suspend flights at one point as desperate Afghans flooded the runway.

Sir Laurie Bristow said he had postponed his departure plans and would remain at his post to help process the visa applications of British nationals and Afghans who were trying to leave.

“I’ve just stepped out of the evacuation handling centre for a moment,” he said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

“We’re putting everything we can into getting British nationals and Afghans who have worked with us in the past out of Afghanistan and to safety.”

The ambassador said on Tuesday that about 700 people had been taken out of Afghanistan.

“We’re trying to scale up the pace over the next couple of days ... trying to get out everyone who we need to get to safety as soon as we can.”

Many other countries have evacuated their embassies in Kabul because of security concerns following the Taliban takeover.

A senior Taliban official said earlier this week that their fighters had been told to maintain discipline and not enter any diplomatic buildings or interfere with embassy vehicles.

However, some embassies remained open in the Afghan capital after supposedly striking deals with Taliban officials.

Iran's embassy is open and fully active, state media reported on Tuesday, a day after Tehran welcomed the "military failure" of its arch-foe the US as it withdrew its forces from Afghanistan.

"The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul is fully open and active. Iran's consulate general in Herat is also open and active," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, quoted by the official news agency IRNA.

Russia’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said Moscow’s consulate in Kabul would not only remain open but was under the protection of the Taliban now that Mr Ghani had left the country.

Moscow only partially evacuated its embassy staff from the capital and its ambassador, Dmitry Zhirnov, met Taliban leaders on Tuesday and held “constructive talks.”

Russia’s foreign ministry officials and Mr Kabulov confirmed that the Taliban had secured the Russian compound.

“We will carefully see how responsibly they govern the country in the near future,” Mr Kabulov told a local radio station.

“And based on the results, the Russian leadership will draw the necessary conclusions.”

China has made it clear that it has no plans to remove embassy staff from the Afghan capital.

It has already signalled its intent to recognise and hold friendly relations with the Taliban.

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books