Germany urged to stop removing Afghans despite election pressure

Germany faces renewed pressure to stop deportations to Afghanistan after humanitarian groups said Berlin “cannot close its eyes” to the worsening crisis.

A group of 26 NGOs said the rights of Afghan refugees should not be sidelined during a German election race that is entering its final weeks.

Election frontrunner Armin Laschet wants to continue to remove Afghans convicted of crimes, but the opposition Greens have promised to call a halt to deportations.

A backlash over Germany’s open-door policy to Syrian refugees saw the far-right Alternative for Germany enter parliament at the last election in 2017.

About 400,000 Afghans have been displaced from their homes this year, with Taliban fighters thought to control nearly two thirds of Afghan territory.

Germany was criticised for signing a letter to the EU that insisted deportations must continue despite a growing Taliban offensive.

The NGOs said the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan was worsened by a third wave of Covid-19 and showed no signs of improving in parts of the country.

“Germany cannot close its eyes to the ever-deteriorating situation in Afghanistan and has to put a stop to all deportations,” they said.

“The rule of law means maintaining principles of human rights. They cannot be up for negotiation during an election campaign.”

Germany completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of June. AFP

Germany withdrew its troops from Afghanistan at the end of June, following Washington’s lead in ending its 20-year military operations there.

Afghanistan last month urged all European countries to stop deportations, but only a handful including Sweden and Finland have agreed to this.

A planned deportation from Austria to Afghanistan was halted by the European Court of Human Rights last week.

Guenter Burkhardt, the head of German pro-migration group Pro Asyl, blamed squabbling between Berlin and regional governments for the failure to act.

“Nobody is doing the obvious thing, which is finally to stop deportations as other European countries have already done,” he said.

“Humanity and human rights have to count for something even during an election campaign.”

Germany goes to the polls on September 26 and a new chancellor will take office when a coalition government is formed.

Mr Laschet, the candidate of the centre-right Christian Democrats, said this month Afghans convicted of crimes should continue to be sent home.

The Greens promised in their manifesto to end deportations to conflict-torn countries such as Syria and Afghanistan.

Germany was one of six countries to sign a letter to the European Commission that said deportations should continue to deter refugees.

The letter from Austrian, Belgian, Danish, Dutch, German and Greek ministers said stopping deportations would “send the wrong signal”.

It led to fierce criticism from watchdogs that said Europe had its priorities wrong and most refugees would be taken in by Afghanistan’s neighbours.

An EU official described the Afghan situation on Tuesday as challenging but “not desperate”.

They said Brussels wanted to avoid Afghanistan from slipping into a state of civil war and triggering a “massive flow of migration” to Europe’s borders.

