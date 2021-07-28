Russia beefs up Tajik base and raises alarm over ISIS fighters in Afghanistan

Russia said on Wednesday it was beefing up the combat capabilities of its military base in Tajikistan and training local soldiers, as Moscow gave warning that ISIS militants were moving into neighbouring Afghanistan.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who was in Tajikistan on Wednesday for talks, said the security situation had rapidly deteriorated in Afghanistan amid a US troop withdrawal.

That withdrawal has prompted Moscow to prepare for a potentially major security challenge on the edge of its Muslim-majority Central Asian back garden.

Read More Taliban tell China Afghanistan will not become a base for Uighur separatists

In particular, Moscow has expressed alarm over what it has described as the growing strength of ISIS elements in northern Afghanistan.

Mr Shoigu said the group's fighters were moving into Afghanistan from Syria, Libya and several other countries.

“What's more, in some parts, we can also see that these movements are quite seriously organised,” Mr Shoigu was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency.

Calling the US troop exit “hasty”, Mr Shoigu said Moscow was training Tajik military personnel at Russian military universities and facilities affiliated with the military base it operates in Tajikistan.

“We provide everything needed for military training,” Mr Shoigu was quoted as saying.

“We are paying increased attention to strengthening the combat capabilities of our base and refining plans to jointly repel possible insurgent infiltration,” he said.

A senior Russian diplomat has said Moscow views Taliban gains in northern Afghanistan as having a security upside because the group is hostile to what Russia regards as more dangerous Islamist extremists.

Russia is set to hold military drills on August 5-10 near Tajikistan's Afghan border. It has said the exercises will involve more than 1,000 Russian soldiers as well as Uzbek and Tajik forces.

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Multitasking pays off for money goals Tackling money goals one at a time cost financial literacy expert Barbara O'Neill at least $1 million. That's how much Ms O'Neill, a distinguished professor at Rutgers University in the US, figures she lost by starting saving for retirement only after she had created an emergency fund, bought a car with cash and purchased a home. "I tell students that eventually, 30 years later, I hit the million-dollar mark, but I could've had $2 million," Ms O'Neill says. Too often, financial experts say, people want to attack their money goals one at a time: "As soon as I pay off my credit card debt, then I'll start saving for a home," or, "As soon as I pay off my student loan debt, then I'll start saving for retirement"." People do not realise how costly the words "as soon as" can be. Paying off debt is a worthy goal, but it should not come at the expense of other goals, particularly saving for retirement. The sooner money is contributed, the longer it can benefit from compounded returns. Compounded returns are when your investment gains earn their own gains, which can dramatically increase your balances over time. "By putting off saving for the future, you are really inhibiting yourself from benefiting from that wonderful magic," says Kimberly Zimmerman Rand , an accredited financial counsellor and principal at Dragonfly Financial Solutions in Boston. "If you can start saving today ... you are going to have a lot more five years from now than if you decide to pay off debt for three years and start saving in year four."

Multitasking pays off for money goals Tackling money goals one at a time cost financial literacy expert Barbara O'Neill at least $1 million. That's how much Ms O'Neill, a distinguished professor at Rutgers University in the US, figures she lost by starting saving for retirement only after she had created an emergency fund, bought a car with cash and purchased a home. "I tell students that eventually, 30 years later, I hit the million-dollar mark, but I could've had $2 million," Ms O'Neill says. Too often, financial experts say, people want to attack their money goals one at a time: "As soon as I pay off my credit card debt, then I'll start saving for a home," or, "As soon as I pay off my student loan debt, then I'll start saving for retirement"." People do not realise how costly the words "as soon as" can be. Paying off debt is a worthy goal, but it should not come at the expense of other goals, particularly saving for retirement. The sooner money is contributed, the longer it can benefit from compounded returns. Compounded returns are when your investment gains earn their own gains, which can dramatically increase your balances over time. "By putting off saving for the future, you are really inhibiting yourself from benefiting from that wonderful magic," says Kimberly Zimmerman Rand , an accredited financial counsellor and principal at Dragonfly Financial Solutions in Boston. "If you can start saving today ... you are going to have a lot more five years from now than if you decide to pay off debt for three years and start saving in year four."

Multitasking pays off for money goals Tackling money goals one at a time cost financial literacy expert Barbara O'Neill at least $1 million. That's how much Ms O'Neill, a distinguished professor at Rutgers University in the US, figures she lost by starting saving for retirement only after she had created an emergency fund, bought a car with cash and purchased a home. "I tell students that eventually, 30 years later, I hit the million-dollar mark, but I could've had $2 million," Ms O'Neill says. Too often, financial experts say, people want to attack their money goals one at a time: "As soon as I pay off my credit card debt, then I'll start saving for a home," or, "As soon as I pay off my student loan debt, then I'll start saving for retirement"." People do not realise how costly the words "as soon as" can be. Paying off debt is a worthy goal, but it should not come at the expense of other goals, particularly saving for retirement. The sooner money is contributed, the longer it can benefit from compounded returns. Compounded returns are when your investment gains earn their own gains, which can dramatically increase your balances over time. "By putting off saving for the future, you are really inhibiting yourself from benefiting from that wonderful magic," says Kimberly Zimmerman Rand , an accredited financial counsellor and principal at Dragonfly Financial Solutions in Boston. "If you can start saving today ... you are going to have a lot more five years from now than if you decide to pay off debt for three years and start saving in year four."

Multitasking pays off for money goals Tackling money goals one at a time cost financial literacy expert Barbara O'Neill at least $1 million. That's how much Ms O'Neill, a distinguished professor at Rutgers University in the US, figures she lost by starting saving for retirement only after she had created an emergency fund, bought a car with cash and purchased a home. "I tell students that eventually, 30 years later, I hit the million-dollar mark, but I could've had $2 million," Ms O'Neill says. Too often, financial experts say, people want to attack their money goals one at a time: "As soon as I pay off my credit card debt, then I'll start saving for a home," or, "As soon as I pay off my student loan debt, then I'll start saving for retirement"." People do not realise how costly the words "as soon as" can be. Paying off debt is a worthy goal, but it should not come at the expense of other goals, particularly saving for retirement. The sooner money is contributed, the longer it can benefit from compounded returns. Compounded returns are when your investment gains earn their own gains, which can dramatically increase your balances over time. "By putting off saving for the future, you are really inhibiting yourself from benefiting from that wonderful magic," says Kimberly Zimmerman Rand , an accredited financial counsellor and principal at Dragonfly Financial Solutions in Boston. "If you can start saving today ... you are going to have a lot more five years from now than if you decide to pay off debt for three years and start saving in year four."

Multitasking pays off for money goals Tackling money goals one at a time cost financial literacy expert Barbara O'Neill at least $1 million. That's how much Ms O'Neill, a distinguished professor at Rutgers University in the US, figures she lost by starting saving for retirement only after she had created an emergency fund, bought a car with cash and purchased a home. "I tell students that eventually, 30 years later, I hit the million-dollar mark, but I could've had $2 million," Ms O'Neill says. Too often, financial experts say, people want to attack their money goals one at a time: "As soon as I pay off my credit card debt, then I'll start saving for a home," or, "As soon as I pay off my student loan debt, then I'll start saving for retirement"." People do not realise how costly the words "as soon as" can be. Paying off debt is a worthy goal, but it should not come at the expense of other goals, particularly saving for retirement. The sooner money is contributed, the longer it can benefit from compounded returns. Compounded returns are when your investment gains earn their own gains, which can dramatically increase your balances over time. "By putting off saving for the future, you are really inhibiting yourself from benefiting from that wonderful magic," says Kimberly Zimmerman Rand , an accredited financial counsellor and principal at Dragonfly Financial Solutions in Boston. "If you can start saving today ... you are going to have a lot more five years from now than if you decide to pay off debt for three years and start saving in year four."

Multitasking pays off for money goals Tackling money goals one at a time cost financial literacy expert Barbara O'Neill at least $1 million. That's how much Ms O'Neill, a distinguished professor at Rutgers University in the US, figures she lost by starting saving for retirement only after she had created an emergency fund, bought a car with cash and purchased a home. "I tell students that eventually, 30 years later, I hit the million-dollar mark, but I could've had $2 million," Ms O'Neill says. Too often, financial experts say, people want to attack their money goals one at a time: "As soon as I pay off my credit card debt, then I'll start saving for a home," or, "As soon as I pay off my student loan debt, then I'll start saving for retirement"." People do not realise how costly the words "as soon as" can be. Paying off debt is a worthy goal, but it should not come at the expense of other goals, particularly saving for retirement. The sooner money is contributed, the longer it can benefit from compounded returns. Compounded returns are when your investment gains earn their own gains, which can dramatically increase your balances over time. "By putting off saving for the future, you are really inhibiting yourself from benefiting from that wonderful magic," says Kimberly Zimmerman Rand , an accredited financial counsellor and principal at Dragonfly Financial Solutions in Boston. "If you can start saving today ... you are going to have a lot more five years from now than if you decide to pay off debt for three years and start saving in year four."

Multitasking pays off for money goals Tackling money goals one at a time cost financial literacy expert Barbara O'Neill at least $1 million. That's how much Ms O'Neill, a distinguished professor at Rutgers University in the US, figures she lost by starting saving for retirement only after she had created an emergency fund, bought a car with cash and purchased a home. "I tell students that eventually, 30 years later, I hit the million-dollar mark, but I could've had $2 million," Ms O'Neill says. Too often, financial experts say, people want to attack their money goals one at a time: "As soon as I pay off my credit card debt, then I'll start saving for a home," or, "As soon as I pay off my student loan debt, then I'll start saving for retirement"." People do not realise how costly the words "as soon as" can be. Paying off debt is a worthy goal, but it should not come at the expense of other goals, particularly saving for retirement. The sooner money is contributed, the longer it can benefit from compounded returns. Compounded returns are when your investment gains earn their own gains, which can dramatically increase your balances over time. "By putting off saving for the future, you are really inhibiting yourself from benefiting from that wonderful magic," says Kimberly Zimmerman Rand , an accredited financial counsellor and principal at Dragonfly Financial Solutions in Boston. "If you can start saving today ... you are going to have a lot more five years from now than if you decide to pay off debt for three years and start saving in year four."

Multitasking pays off for money goals Tackling money goals one at a time cost financial literacy expert Barbara O'Neill at least $1 million. That's how much Ms O'Neill, a distinguished professor at Rutgers University in the US, figures she lost by starting saving for retirement only after she had created an emergency fund, bought a car with cash and purchased a home. "I tell students that eventually, 30 years later, I hit the million-dollar mark, but I could've had $2 million," Ms O'Neill says. Too often, financial experts say, people want to attack their money goals one at a time: "As soon as I pay off my credit card debt, then I'll start saving for a home," or, "As soon as I pay off my student loan debt, then I'll start saving for retirement"." People do not realise how costly the words "as soon as" can be. Paying off debt is a worthy goal, but it should not come at the expense of other goals, particularly saving for retirement. The sooner money is contributed, the longer it can benefit from compounded returns. Compounded returns are when your investment gains earn their own gains, which can dramatically increase your balances over time. "By putting off saving for the future, you are really inhibiting yourself from benefiting from that wonderful magic," says Kimberly Zimmerman Rand , an accredited financial counsellor and principal at Dragonfly Financial Solutions in Boston. "If you can start saving today ... you are going to have a lot more five years from now than if you decide to pay off debt for three years and start saving in year four."

Multitasking pays off for money goals Tackling money goals one at a time cost financial literacy expert Barbara O'Neill at least $1 million. That's how much Ms O'Neill, a distinguished professor at Rutgers University in the US, figures she lost by starting saving for retirement only after she had created an emergency fund, bought a car with cash and purchased a home. "I tell students that eventually, 30 years later, I hit the million-dollar mark, but I could've had $2 million," Ms O'Neill says. Too often, financial experts say, people want to attack their money goals one at a time: "As soon as I pay off my credit card debt, then I'll start saving for a home," or, "As soon as I pay off my student loan debt, then I'll start saving for retirement"." People do not realise how costly the words "as soon as" can be. Paying off debt is a worthy goal, but it should not come at the expense of other goals, particularly saving for retirement. The sooner money is contributed, the longer it can benefit from compounded returns. Compounded returns are when your investment gains earn their own gains, which can dramatically increase your balances over time. "By putting off saving for the future, you are really inhibiting yourself from benefiting from that wonderful magic," says Kimberly Zimmerman Rand , an accredited financial counsellor and principal at Dragonfly Financial Solutions in Boston. "If you can start saving today ... you are going to have a lot more five years from now than if you decide to pay off debt for three years and start saving in year four."

Multitasking pays off for money goals Tackling money goals one at a time cost financial literacy expert Barbara O'Neill at least $1 million. That's how much Ms O'Neill, a distinguished professor at Rutgers University in the US, figures she lost by starting saving for retirement only after she had created an emergency fund, bought a car with cash and purchased a home. "I tell students that eventually, 30 years later, I hit the million-dollar mark, but I could've had $2 million," Ms O'Neill says. Too often, financial experts say, people want to attack their money goals one at a time: "As soon as I pay off my credit card debt, then I'll start saving for a home," or, "As soon as I pay off my student loan debt, then I'll start saving for retirement"." People do not realise how costly the words "as soon as" can be. Paying off debt is a worthy goal, but it should not come at the expense of other goals, particularly saving for retirement. The sooner money is contributed, the longer it can benefit from compounded returns. Compounded returns are when your investment gains earn their own gains, which can dramatically increase your balances over time. "By putting off saving for the future, you are really inhibiting yourself from benefiting from that wonderful magic," says Kimberly Zimmerman Rand , an accredited financial counsellor and principal at Dragonfly Financial Solutions in Boston. "If you can start saving today ... you are going to have a lot more five years from now than if you decide to pay off debt for three years and start saving in year four."

Multitasking pays off for money goals Tackling money goals one at a time cost financial literacy expert Barbara O'Neill at least $1 million. That's how much Ms O'Neill, a distinguished professor at Rutgers University in the US, figures she lost by starting saving for retirement only after she had created an emergency fund, bought a car with cash and purchased a home. "I tell students that eventually, 30 years later, I hit the million-dollar mark, but I could've had $2 million," Ms O'Neill says. Too often, financial experts say, people want to attack their money goals one at a time: "As soon as I pay off my credit card debt, then I'll start saving for a home," or, "As soon as I pay off my student loan debt, then I'll start saving for retirement"." People do not realise how costly the words "as soon as" can be. Paying off debt is a worthy goal, but it should not come at the expense of other goals, particularly saving for retirement. The sooner money is contributed, the longer it can benefit from compounded returns. Compounded returns are when your investment gains earn their own gains, which can dramatically increase your balances over time. "By putting off saving for the future, you are really inhibiting yourself from benefiting from that wonderful magic," says Kimberly Zimmerman Rand , an accredited financial counsellor and principal at Dragonfly Financial Solutions in Boston. "If you can start saving today ... you are going to have a lot more five years from now than if you decide to pay off debt for three years and start saving in year four."

Multitasking pays off for money goals Tackling money goals one at a time cost financial literacy expert Barbara O'Neill at least $1 million. That's how much Ms O'Neill, a distinguished professor at Rutgers University in the US, figures she lost by starting saving for retirement only after she had created an emergency fund, bought a car with cash and purchased a home. "I tell students that eventually, 30 years later, I hit the million-dollar mark, but I could've had $2 million," Ms O'Neill says. Too often, financial experts say, people want to attack their money goals one at a time: "As soon as I pay off my credit card debt, then I'll start saving for a home," or, "As soon as I pay off my student loan debt, then I'll start saving for retirement"." People do not realise how costly the words "as soon as" can be. Paying off debt is a worthy goal, but it should not come at the expense of other goals, particularly saving for retirement. The sooner money is contributed, the longer it can benefit from compounded returns. Compounded returns are when your investment gains earn their own gains, which can dramatically increase your balances over time. "By putting off saving for the future, you are really inhibiting yourself from benefiting from that wonderful magic," says Kimberly Zimmerman Rand , an accredited financial counsellor and principal at Dragonfly Financial Solutions in Boston. "If you can start saving today ... you are going to have a lot more five years from now than if you decide to pay off debt for three years and start saving in year four."

Multitasking pays off for money goals Tackling money goals one at a time cost financial literacy expert Barbara O'Neill at least $1 million. That's how much Ms O'Neill, a distinguished professor at Rutgers University in the US, figures she lost by starting saving for retirement only after she had created an emergency fund, bought a car with cash and purchased a home. "I tell students that eventually, 30 years later, I hit the million-dollar mark, but I could've had $2 million," Ms O'Neill says. Too often, financial experts say, people want to attack their money goals one at a time: "As soon as I pay off my credit card debt, then I'll start saving for a home," or, "As soon as I pay off my student loan debt, then I'll start saving for retirement"." People do not realise how costly the words "as soon as" can be. Paying off debt is a worthy goal, but it should not come at the expense of other goals, particularly saving for retirement. The sooner money is contributed, the longer it can benefit from compounded returns. Compounded returns are when your investment gains earn their own gains, which can dramatically increase your balances over time. "By putting off saving for the future, you are really inhibiting yourself from benefiting from that wonderful magic," says Kimberly Zimmerman Rand , an accredited financial counsellor and principal at Dragonfly Financial Solutions in Boston. "If you can start saving today ... you are going to have a lot more five years from now than if you decide to pay off debt for three years and start saving in year four."

Multitasking pays off for money goals Tackling money goals one at a time cost financial literacy expert Barbara O'Neill at least $1 million. That's how much Ms O'Neill, a distinguished professor at Rutgers University in the US, figures she lost by starting saving for retirement only after she had created an emergency fund, bought a car with cash and purchased a home. "I tell students that eventually, 30 years later, I hit the million-dollar mark, but I could've had $2 million," Ms O'Neill says. Too often, financial experts say, people want to attack their money goals one at a time: "As soon as I pay off my credit card debt, then I'll start saving for a home," or, "As soon as I pay off my student loan debt, then I'll start saving for retirement"." People do not realise how costly the words "as soon as" can be. Paying off debt is a worthy goal, but it should not come at the expense of other goals, particularly saving for retirement. The sooner money is contributed, the longer it can benefit from compounded returns. Compounded returns are when your investment gains earn their own gains, which can dramatically increase your balances over time. "By putting off saving for the future, you are really inhibiting yourself from benefiting from that wonderful magic," says Kimberly Zimmerman Rand , an accredited financial counsellor and principal at Dragonfly Financial Solutions in Boston. "If you can start saving today ... you are going to have a lot more five years from now than if you decide to pay off debt for three years and start saving in year four."

Multitasking pays off for money goals Tackling money goals one at a time cost financial literacy expert Barbara O'Neill at least $1 million. That's how much Ms O'Neill, a distinguished professor at Rutgers University in the US, figures she lost by starting saving for retirement only after she had created an emergency fund, bought a car with cash and purchased a home. "I tell students that eventually, 30 years later, I hit the million-dollar mark, but I could've had $2 million," Ms O'Neill says. Too often, financial experts say, people want to attack their money goals one at a time: "As soon as I pay off my credit card debt, then I'll start saving for a home," or, "As soon as I pay off my student loan debt, then I'll start saving for retirement"." People do not realise how costly the words "as soon as" can be. Paying off debt is a worthy goal, but it should not come at the expense of other goals, particularly saving for retirement. The sooner money is contributed, the longer it can benefit from compounded returns. Compounded returns are when your investment gains earn their own gains, which can dramatically increase your balances over time. "By putting off saving for the future, you are really inhibiting yourself from benefiting from that wonderful magic," says Kimberly Zimmerman Rand , an accredited financial counsellor and principal at Dragonfly Financial Solutions in Boston. "If you can start saving today ... you are going to have a lot more five years from now than if you decide to pay off debt for three years and start saving in year four."

Multitasking pays off for money goals Tackling money goals one at a time cost financial literacy expert Barbara O'Neill at least $1 million. That's how much Ms O'Neill, a distinguished professor at Rutgers University in the US, figures she lost by starting saving for retirement only after she had created an emergency fund, bought a car with cash and purchased a home. "I tell students that eventually, 30 years later, I hit the million-dollar mark, but I could've had $2 million," Ms O'Neill says. Too often, financial experts say, people want to attack their money goals one at a time: "As soon as I pay off my credit card debt, then I'll start saving for a home," or, "As soon as I pay off my student loan debt, then I'll start saving for retirement"." People do not realise how costly the words "as soon as" can be. Paying off debt is a worthy goal, but it should not come at the expense of other goals, particularly saving for retirement. The sooner money is contributed, the longer it can benefit from compounded returns. Compounded returns are when your investment gains earn their own gains, which can dramatically increase your balances over time. "By putting off saving for the future, you are really inhibiting yourself from benefiting from that wonderful magic," says Kimberly Zimmerman Rand , an accredited financial counsellor and principal at Dragonfly Financial Solutions in Boston. "If you can start saving today ... you are going to have a lot more five years from now than if you decide to pay off debt for three years and start saving in year four."

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)