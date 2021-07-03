'A horrible sound': 20 missing following Japan landslide

A mudslide after torrential sweeps away houses at in Atami, south-west of Tokyo. EPA (JIJI /EPA)

At least two people have been killed in a landslide in Atami, southern Japan, after a week of torrential rain.

A torrent of mud and rock cascaded on to a road in Shizokua province, sweeping away nearby houses in the small town 90 kilometres south-west of Tokyo.

Twenty people are unaccounted for, Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu said on Saturday.

"Because of the heavy rain, the ground loosened and the mudslide occurred. It picked up speed and swept away houses together with people," he said.

Residents described the terrifying speed at which the disaster occurred.

"I heard a horrible sound and saw a mudslide flowing down as rescue workers were urging people to evacuate. So I ran to higher ground," one resident told Japanese national broadcaster NHK.

"When I returned, houses and cars that were in front of the temple were gone."

A Level 5 weather warning has been issued, the most severe, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the military would be sent to assist with recovery efforts.

"There may be more heavy rainfall and we need to be exercising the highest caution," Mr Suga said.

Japan is currently in the wet season, which can leave some communities vulnerable to flash floods. But in recent years, flash floods have become more intense, with about 200 people killed in the rainy season in 2018.

Some scientists say climate change plays a significant role in the worsening weather.

"The government is just starting to realise that it needs to take steps to mitigate the impact of global warming," Takashi Okuma, an expert in national disasters and a professor at Niigata University, told Reuters after the 2018 floods.

In the hours before Saturday's disaster, NHK reported that people were asked to leave their homes around the nearby areas of Tokyo, Shizuoka and Aichi.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

The biog: Languages: Arabic, Farsi, Hindi, basic Russian Favourite food: Pizza Best food on the road: rice Favourite colour: silver Favourite bike: Gold Wing, Honda Favourite biking destination: Canada

SCHEDULE Saturday, April 20: 11am to 7pm - Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival and Para jiu-jitsu. Sunday, April 21: 11am to 6pm - Abu Dhabi World Youth (female) Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Monday, April 22: 11am to 6pm - Abu Dhabi World Youth (male) Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Tuesday, April 23: 11am-6pm Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Wednesday, April 24: 11am-6pm Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Thursday, April 25: 11am-5pm Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Friday, April 26: 3pm to 6pm Finals of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Saturday, April 27: 4pm and 8pm awards ceremony.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

