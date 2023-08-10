Niger coup leaders form new government

Niger’s junta on Thursday said it had formed a new government, two weeks after ousting the democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

Military leaders announced the move on state TV, naming 21 new ministers.

Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine will lead the government, with generals from the new military governing council heading the defence and interior ministries, according to the decree.

It comes as West African leaders meet in Nigeria to mull military action against the junta, led by former Presidential Guard Commander Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani.

Ecowas has already imposed sanctions on the junta following the coup, which also prompted the EU and France to slash aid to the impoverished nation.

The bloc is expected to favour diplomacy over military action on the ground, which it has said is a “last resort”.

It had threatened to send troops into Niger if President Bazoum was not reinstated by Sunday.

It comes a day after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated deep concerns for the well-being of Mr Bazoum and his family, still confined to the presidential residence.

The President has told friends he is being kept in isolation, “deprived of any human contact,” and fed dry rice and pasta.

This is a developing story …