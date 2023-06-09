UN peacekeeper killed and four injured in north Mali attack

Patrol encountered an explosive device followed by gunfire

A UN soldier stands guard near a vehicle that drove over an explosive device in northern Mali in 2016. AFP
Jun 09, 2023
A UN peacekeeper was killed and four others seriously injured when their patrol was attacked in northern Mali on Friday.

The patrol "encountered an improvised explosive device followed by a direct-arm fire attack," said the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (Minsuma).

"Preliminary information: one peacekeeper killed and four seriously injured," it added.

Since 2012, Mali has been plagued by insurgent groups linked to ISIS and Al Qaeda. Vast parts of the country are controlled by myriad rebel groups, militias and criminal gangs.

Minusma was set up in 2013 to shore up the turbulent Sahel state, where fighting has claimed thousands of lives and uprooted hundreds of thousands.

At least 303 Minusma personnel have been killed in hostile acts in Mali, making it the deadliest UN peacekeeping mission in the world.

Updated: June 09, 2023, 1:36 PM
MaliUNPeacekeeping Forces
