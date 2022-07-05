Two UN peacekeepers killed in attack in Mali

Two UN peacekeepers were killed and five people wounded by an improvised explosive device in northern Mali on Tuesday, the UN said.

An armoured vehicle from a UN logistics convoy hit a mine on the Tessalit-Gao axis on Tuesday morning, the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (Minusma) said in a statement.

It was initially reported that two blue helmets succumbed to their wounds and five others were seriously injured in attack, the mission said.

A rapid intervention force was sent to the scene and the injured were evacuated, it said.

Minusma strongly condemned the attack, which may constitute a war crime under international law.

This is a developing story ...