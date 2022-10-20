Chad declares state of emergency after worst flooding for three decades

Heavy rains have displaced more than a million people and 'swallowed up' crops and livestock

Displaced Chadians flee their homes with their belongings following a massive flood in the capital N'Djamena. Reuters
Oct 20, 2022
Chad has declared a state of emergency as the country is hit with its worst flooding for three decades.

Heavy rains have caused floods in 18 of the country's 23 provinces — displacing more than a million people, Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno said on Wednesday.

The flooding has destroyed thousands of hectares of crops and “swallowed up … 19,000 heads of livestock”, said Mr Deby.

No deaths have been reported.

Mr Deby said: “A state of emergency will be instituted to better contain and manage this natural disaster situation.

“The areas most at risk are the capital N'Djamena and surrounding areas.”

He called the situation “increasingly worrying”.

In N'Djamena, a field of tents has sprung up to provide emergency shelter and victims are striving to salvage what they can from the ruins of their homes, AFP reported on Wednesday.

In Walia, a poor neighbourhood to the south of the city, dozens of homes were ravaged last week after the Chari River burst its banks following torrential rains, the report said.

Water levels rose by up to five metres, which local officials said was unprecedented, and swept aside makeshift defences erected by desperate inhabitants.

Economic crisis

Chad is the world's third poorest country, according to the UN's Human Development Index. The UN said 5.5 million citizens were in need of “emergency humanitarian aid”.

The country is facing a looming food crisis affecting more than two million people, the World Food Programme said.

Mr Deby said the nationwide state of emergency will help tackle the humanitarian situation in the worst-hit areas in the south, including N’Djamena.

The World Bank said 42 per cent of the 16 million population live in poverty.

“We have to provide shelter, basic necessities and health protection,” Mr Deby said. “We have to thank the Almighty who has spared us the loss of life until now.”

He urged “friendly countries” and “technical and financial partners” to support the government's efforts.

The state of emergency comes as the landlocked oil producer’s military government faces growing discontent after extending by two years an 18-month deadline for a return to civilian rule.

Mr Deby, the son of former president Idriss Deby, came to power after his father was killed in a desert battle against insurgents in April 2021.

Updated: October 20, 2022, 10:19 AM
