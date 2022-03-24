Ethiopia's government declares 'indefinite humanitarian truce'

The government said it hoped to hasten the delivery of vital emergency aid to the Tigray region and provide for thousands facing starvation

Workers clean the floor as sacks of food earmarked for the Tigray and Afar regions sits in piles in a warehouse of the World Food Programme (WFP). AP Photo, File
Mar 24, 2022

Ethiopia's government on Thursday declared "an indefinite humanitarian truce effective immediately", saying it hoped to help hasten the delivery of emergency aid into the Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands face starvation.

"To optimise the success of the humanitarian truce, the government calls upon the insurgents in Tigray to desist from all acts of further aggression and withdraw from areas they have occupied in neighbouring regions," the government said in a statement.

More than 90 per cent of 5.5 million Tigrayans need food aid, according to the United Nations, but only a tiny trickle has entered since Ethiopian troops withdrew from Tigray at the end of June last year.

This is a developing story...

Updated: March 24, 2022, 2:06 PM
