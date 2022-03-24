Ethiopia's government declares 'indefinite humanitarian truce'

Ethiopia's government on Thursday declared "an indefinite humanitarian truce effective immediately", saying it hoped to help hasten the delivery of emergency aid into the Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands face starvation.

"To optimise the success of the humanitarian truce, the government calls upon the insurgents in Tigray to desist from all acts of further aggression and withdraw from areas they have occupied in neighbouring regions," the government said in a statement.

More than 90 per cent of 5.5 million Tigrayans need food aid, according to the United Nations, but only a tiny trickle has entered since Ethiopian troops withdrew from Tigray at the end of June last year.

This is a developing story...