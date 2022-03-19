UAE sends 30 tonnes of food aid to Ethiopia’s Tigray region

The UAE has sent a plane carrying 30 tonnes of food items to Mekele, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The shipment will help more than 7,000 people, including 5,600 women and children.

“The UAE is keen to support the humanitarian situation in the Tigray region, and to meet the needs of the population in light of food shortages,” said Mohamed Salem Al Rashidi, UAE ambassador to Ethiopia.

“The UAE has consolidated its global position in providing support and humanitarian aid. It is at the forefront of extending a helping hand, and taking swift action to provide emergency relief to countries and people that need it.

“The UAE places great value in the importance of supporting countries in need, while putting people at the top of its priorities without discrimination and without any other considerations.”

Last year, the UAE, in co-operation with the World Food Programme, sent eight planes carrying 337 tonnes of relief and food items to Mekele for more than 80,000 people, including 63,000 women and children.

The assistance included 200 tonnes of vegetable oil. The region also received 18.5 tonnes of medical supplies as part of efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.