UAE sends 30 tonnes of emergency medical and relief aid to Ukraine

The UAE has sent a plane carrying 30 tonnes of emergency medical supplies for needy civilians in Ukraine.

The aid was sent on Monday in response to the international humanitarian appeal to support displaced Ukrainians and refugees in neighbouring countries. More than 1.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine to date.

The plane landed in Lublin and the aid was handed over to Ukrainian authorities in Poland from where it will be sent to people in need.

"Sending an aircraft with medical supplies and relief aid is part of the UAE’s commitment to essential humanitarian needs in conflicts involving civilians, especially women and children, and to provide whatever assistance we can in what is a deteriorating humanitarian situation," said Salem Al Kaabi, the UAE‘s ambassador to Ukraine.

He said the UAE was committed to adopting a humanitarian approach that supports emergency response and relief to people in need without discrimination.

On March 2, the UAE said it would provide relief aid to affected civilians in Ukraine worth $5 million, in response to an urgent appeal by the United Nations.