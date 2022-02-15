Ethiopia lifts state of emergency over Tigray war

Ethiopia's parliament voted to end a state of emergency in the country early on Tuesday as negotiations to end 15 months of internal conflict progress.

On January 26, Ethiopia’s Council of Ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, decided to end the state of emergency originally imposed for six months, citing recent developments in the conflict.

The state of emergency was imposed in early November as Tigrayan forces fighting Ethiopian and allied troops moved closer to the capital, Addis Ababa. They withdrew to the Tigray region in late December amid mediation efforts and under pressure from a drone-supported military offensive carried out by the government.

Thousands of mainly ethnic Tigrayans were detained under the state of emergency, according to witnesses, lawyers and human rights groups. Many were released after December’s shift in the war.

There was no immediate word on Tuesday about when the rest of the people detained under the state of emergency would be released.

Addis Ababa announced it would not pursue the rebels into Tigray, but in recent weeks residents and aid workers have reported a string of deadly air strikes in the region.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front last month announced a military operation in the neighbouring Afar region, saying the move was in response to attacks by pro-government forces, dampening hopes of a ceasefire.

Ethiopia's grinding conflict has left thousands dead and forced many others to flee their homes, with hundreds of thousands driven to the brink of starvation, according to the UN.

Tigray itself has for months been subject to what the UN says is a de-facto blockade. The US has accused the Ethiopian government of preventing aid, and it in turn has blamed the rebels for the obstruction.

State-affiliated Fana Broadcasting reported: “The state of emergency investigation board is instructed to finish any outstanding works within a month and report back to the relevant body. Judicial bodies are also instructed to finish emergency law-related cases within the regular judicial process.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, an advisory committee within the Ethiopian parliament said the lifting of the state of emergency would help revive the country’s economic and diplomatic situation. Parliament Speaker Tagesse Chafo said the committee believed the country’s security threats can now be dealt with by regular law-enforcement mechanisms.

Fana Broadcasting reported that some members of the advisory committee, however, raised concerns regarding threats posed by the TPLF and the Oromo Liberation Army, which has been fighting federal troops and their allies.

The parliament speaker said security threats in the Amhara, Afar, Benishangul Gumuz and Gambella regions and the Wellega area in Oromia would be dealt with by a new “corrective measure” that is being put in place.

Ethiopia’s war erupted in November 2020 and is believed to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of people and the displacement of millions. Although the conflict has subsided in several places, notably within the Tigray and Amhara regions, concerns remain in the north-eastern Afar region.

Aid remains badly limited to millions in Tigray under what the UN has described as a “de facto humanitarian blockade”.

On Monday, the World Health Organisation said it had been granted access to send medical supplies to Tigray for the first time in six months, but added that fuel shortages were hampering distribution.