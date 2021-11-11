FW de Klerk: former president of South Africa dies at 85

FW de Klerk, the former president of South Africa and the last white man to lead the country, has died at the age of 85. He was head of state between September 1989 and May 1994.

De Klerk, who was also a key figure in the nation's transition to democracy, had been diagnosed with cancer this year, a spokesman said.

In 1990, he announced he was releasing anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, leading to multi-party polls in 1994.

The FW de Klerk Foundation said the former president passed away at his home in Fresnaye, a suburb of Cape Town.