Three parties to form new coalition government in Morocco

Morocco's prime minister-designate Aziz Akhannouch, Abdellatif Ouahbi and Nizar Baraka after Mr Akhannouch announced a coalition of RNI, PAM and Istiqlal. AFP

Morocco's Prime Minister-Designate Aziz Akhannouch announced the country's liberal National Rally of Independents (RNI), loyalist Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) and the Islamist Istiqlal Party have agreed to form a new government.

Parliamentary and local elections were held earlier this month amid fears of an upset that would favour the right-wing Istiqlal party. But on September 8, the RNI run by the billionaire and former agriculture minister Mr Akhannouch won 102 of the 395 seats in Parliament.

Read More Libya parliament withdraws support for unity government

On Wednesday it added its total to the seats of the two other biggest parties to form a coalition wielding 270 seats, far exceeding the 198 needed to pass legislation.

The moderate Islamist PJD party, which had been the largest in the previous two elections and whose leader had served as prime minister since 2011, crashed to a heavy defeat and said it would join the opposition together with leftist parties.

History was also made in this year's elections as women secured more than 400 local government and parliamentary seats.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Saad-Eddine El Othmani, Morocco's Prime Minister and president of the Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD) casts his ballot on September 8. AFP

Mr Akhannouch said the three parties "ensured the formation of a united and effective government majority" to "conduct their work in harmony and solidarity between its elements and the society".

Mr Akhannouch said this co-operation revolves around one goal which is to provide Moroccans with a good standard of living.

Before he can announce the Cabinet line-up, Mr Akhannouch must clear it with the king, who has the ultimate say on all major issues. The new Parliament will govern for the next five years.

Priorities are expected to revolve around the tycoon's 100 Days 100 Cities programme launched this year, lauded as Morocco's best-funded and most ambitious public consultation.

Mr Akhannouch has promised to increase the monthly salary of teachers, create one million jobs and allocate a monthly salary for those aged 65 and older without an income.