Morocco elections: Is a billionaire tycoon the answer to growing public frustration?

Moroccan business tycoon and agriculture minister Aziz Akhannouch of the RNI party, holds a rally in Rabat, Morocco, on September 2. AP

Supporters of Morocco's National Rally of Independents (RNI) had high hopes as parliamentary elections got under way on Wednesday, optimistic that billionaire Aziz Akhannouch could bring a decade of Islamist rule to an end.

After 10 years of successive governments dominated by the Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD), the RNI's popularity was already riding high, analysts told The National, offering the best insight into the race because election polls are banned in the kingdom.

The RNI leaders, who define themselves as social democrats, said during campaigning that it is high time they led the next government to make much-needed changes and improve education, health care, employment and welfare in the country.

Quote The PJD doesn't have a big economic or social achievement it can count on as a rallying point in this election Mohamed Bouden

The PJD has been singled out for sharp criticism by economists and political scientists for failing to galvanise the economy, which shrank by 6 per cent last year, as well as for failing to tackle widespread corruption and improve living conditions for the majority of the country’s 37 million people.

“The general mood, especially among the swing and angry voters, is 'let’s end the reign of the PJD and try our economic chances with other well-established and pro-king parties like the RNI,' which is led by business tycoon Aziz Akhannouch,” said Mohamed Bouden, head of the Rabat-based Atlas Centre for the Analysis of Political and Institutional Indicators.

“The PJD doesn't have a big economic or social achievement it can count on as a rallying point in this election. But even if it’s defeated, it will remain a key player in the political scene as it does have a large base and one of the largest parties, which could still be pivotal if a coalition government is formed,” he told The National.

Morocco is a constitutional monarchy. The king picks the prime minister from the party that wins most seats in parliament.

King Mohammed VI has unveiled a 15-year development plan to help bridge economic inequality and boost job creation.

“That will most likely endear voters to the leaders of the pro-palace parties,” Mr Bouden said.

Alongside the election for the 395-member parliament covering 92 constituencies, local and regional elections are being held simultaneously, but turnout is expected to be low. Early results are expected on Thursday.

Electoral paintings in Casablanca of political party logos. The lamp represents the Justice and Development Party and the sun the Renaissance and Virtue Party. AP

'Money Machine'

The RNI has used the slogan “you deserve what’s better” during its campaigns.

Founded in 1978 by Ahmed Osman – prime minister at the time and the son-in-law of King Hassan II who ruled the country between 1961 and 1999 – the party has participated in several Moroccan governments since the 1970s.

After unrest broke out across the Arab world in 2011 the RNI re-emerged as a political force in Morocco, with Mr Akhannouch becoming its president in 2016.

Mr Akhannouch, who has been the Minister of Agriculture since 2007, believes that his party has developed a clear and feasible programme based on travelling widely in the country to speak to voters from different walks of life.

Earlier this year the tycoon launched the 100 Days 100 Cities programme, which he considered to be the best-funded and most ambitious public consultation in Morocco's history.

If he becomes the new prime minister, Mr Akhannouch has promised to increase the monthly salary of teachers, create one million jobs and allocate a monthly salary for those of 65 years and above without an income.

“The citizens' demands revolve around social welfare, the doubling of the health sector's budget as well as the achievement of quality education,” he said in a recent interview with Moroccan media.

Aziz Akhannouch runs a business empire involving about 50 companies, mainly in the fields of oil and communications. He is one of the richest people in the Arab world, according to Forbes. AP

In the October 2016 legislative elections, his party won 37 out of 395 seats, compared with 125 seats for the Justice and Development Party, which ranked first.

“The RNI has deep pockets and no party can match the wealth of its leader and his well-funded publicity drive in TV, street billboards or social media. It’s widely known here in Morocco as the party of businessmen. It’s like a money machine and the growing public frustration at the Islamists plays well into their hands,” Saida El Kamel, a political science researcher at the Mohammed V University, told The National.

Mr Akhannouch is one of the richest people in the Arab world, with a net wealth of nearly $1.8 billion, according to Forbes. He runs a business empire that includes about 50 companies, mainly in the fields of energy and communications.

The father of three was born in Tafraout, southern Morocco, in 1961 and studied administrative management at the prestigious Canadian Universite de Sherbrooke in 1986.

But experts say his party’s prospects of achieving big gains in the elections is also linked to the failure of Islamists in other Arab countries to consolidate their power base, such as Ennhada in neighbouring Tunisia and the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.

They have proved out of touch, says Mustafa Menshawy, a post-doctoral fellow at Lancaster University’s sectarianism, proxies and de-sectarianisation project.

“I believe that the main problem with Islamists in power revolves around a struggle to juggle religion and politics. With the first mostly fixed and immobile and textually sacred, and the second dynamic, shifting, malleable and profane, the Islamists’ rise to power thus exemplifies a moment of tension, incongruity and contradiction between the two paths,” he told The National.

“Members of the parties and many people felt disillusioned as Islamists always propagated their preparedness for a radical full 'overturn' or transformation of power by replacing an old regime with a puritan one, bringing the dream of 'Islamic state and society' closer," he said. "It was more a baptism by fire under which they enter this upper level of politics through immersion and without full preparation.”

