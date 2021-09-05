Guinea President Alpha Conde 'safe' as heavy gunfire heard in capital Conakry

President is unharmed, says senior government official

Guinea President Alpha Conde. Reuters

Sep 5, 2021

Heavy gunfire was heard in the centre of Guinea's capital of Conakry on Sunday morning, according to a Reuters witness and videos shared on social media.

A military source said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum district, which houses most of the ministries and the presidential palace, had been sealed off and many soldiers — some heavily armed — were posted around the palace.

A senior government official said President Alpha Conde was unharmed but gave no further details.

A witness told Reuters he saw a civilian with gunshot wounds. Another Conakry resident told AFP that they saw a number of soldiers on the streets who told people to return to their homes and stay there.

This is a developing story …

Updated: September 5th 2021, 11:27 AM
Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut

Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Company Profile

Company name: Yeepeey

Started: Soft launch in November, 2020

Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani

Based: Dubai

Industry: E-grocery

Initial investment: $150,000

Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah

She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters

Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks

Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

 

The biog

Name: Mariam Ketait

Emirate: Dubai

Hobbies: I enjoy travelling, experiencing new things, painting, reading, flying, and the French language

Favourite quote: "Be the change you wish to see" - unknown

Favourite activity: Connecting with different cultures

The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

if you go

The flights

Air France offer flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Cayenne, connecting in Paris from Dh7,300.

The tour

Cox & Kings (coxandkings.com) has a 14-night Hidden Guianas tour of Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. It includes accommodation, domestic flights, transfers, a local tour manager and guided sightseeing. Contact for price.

