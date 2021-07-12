Tigray fighters claim to have retaken territory from Ethiopian forces

A man on a horse painted in colours of the Tigray flag poses as they celebrate the return of soldiers of Tigray Defence Force (TDF) on a street in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia. (YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP)

Forces from Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray said on Monday they were pushing south and had recaptured a town from government forces.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the claim because communication links to the region are down.

Conflict broke out in Tigray eight months ago between central government forces and the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front. The government declared victory three weeks later when it took the regional capital Mekele, but the TPLF kept fighting.

On June 28, the TPLF recaptured Mekele and now controls most of Tigray. But some parts of the west and south are also claimed by the neighbouring Amhara region, which has sent fighters to the contested areas.

TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda told Reuters on Monday that Tigrayan forces controlled Korem, a town 170 kilometres south of Mekele, and were pushing to seize control of the major town of Alamata, 20km further south.

A former resident of Korem now living in the capital Addis Ababa told Reuters a family member fleeing their home reached an area with mobile phone service and confirmed the fighting.

Ethiopian military spokesman Col Getnet Adane did not comment on who was in control of the town but said in a text message "we had declared a ceasefire," referring to a unilateral ceasefire declared by the Ethiopian government after its troops pulled out of Mekele. The TPLF has called the ceasefire "a joke".

A representative for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the head of the government's task force on Tigray did not respond to requests for comment.

Mr Getachew, the TPLF spokesman, said the group wants its prewar borders restored and transport links opened to allow people and humanitarian aid to move.

The conflict has forced nearly two million people to flee their homes and pushed about 400,000 into famine conditions.

On Monday, the World Food Programme said that the first humanitarian convoy to enter Tigray in two weeks had reached Mekele. Major roads into the region have been blocked by government forces and their allies.

Tigray's leaders accuse the central government of blockading the region. Communications and banking have been down since the Tigrayan forces seized Mekele.

The Ethiopian authorities deny blocking aid to Tigray and say they are rebuilding infrastructure.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Grubtech Founders: Mohamed Al Fayed and Mohammed Hammedi Launched: October 2019 Employees: 50 Financing stage: Seed round (raised $2 million)

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

