Today's best photos: From teddy bear fashion in Paris to big surf in Puerto Rico

More from The National:
Friday's best photos: From a building fire in Dhaka to Nato exercises
Thursday's best photos: From Popocatepetl spewing ash to release of Arctic foxes
Wednesday's best photos: From the completion of a UK tunnel to a taxi protest in Bucharest
Tuesday's best photos: From Nato military exercise to India's Modi at space centre
Monday's best photos: From a rally supporting Bolsonaro to ice formations in Michigan
Sunday's best photos: From Macron's visit to an Agricultural Show to a giant panda in Seoul
Updated: March 02, 2024, 12:13 PM