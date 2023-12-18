UN Security Council weighs Gaza 'cessation of hostilities' resolution

The UN Security Council is due to vote on Monday on a new resolution calling for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities” in Gaza as civilian casualties mount.

The vote comes days after the US blocked a previous resolution that would have called for a “humanitarian ceasefire” in the Palestinian enclave, where Israel continues its bombardment in retaliation for an attack by Hamas on October 7.

The new resolution was introduced by Arab countries after a recent vote in the General Assembly, in which the UN's 193 members called overwhelmingly for a ceasefire, with 153 in favour, 10 against and 23 abstentions.

The latest text's fate, however, remains uncertain.

Drawn up by the UAE and seen by The National, the text calls for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip for those in need”.

The document also affirms support for a two-state solution and “stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority”.

In a move criticised by Israel and the US, the draft does not explicitly name Hamas, though it does call for the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages” and condemns “all indiscriminate attacks against civilians”.

The Security Council has passed only one resolution on Gaza since the war began, which called for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting, after failing to approve five others, two of which were vetoed by the US.

According to UN diplomats, negotiations are still ongoing as delegates are working to avoid another impasse. The US seems to be opposed to the term "cessation of hostilities" in the text and are pushing for "humanitarian pauses" instead.

Security Council resolutions are legally binding for all member states, yet the countries concerned often choose not to comply with them.

Mary Robinson, Chair of The Elders and former President of Ireland, said in a statement the US cannot afford to be further isolated by vetoing this resolution.

"But even if passed, such resolutions are not enough," she added, "only a ceasefire will allow for these calls to be met".

"President Biden’s continuing support for Israel’s actions is also making the world less safe, the Security Council less effective, and US leadership less respected. It is time to stop the killing," she noted.