UN Security Council to vote on Gaza 'suspension of hostilities' resolution

The UN Security Council is due to vote on Tuesday on a new resolution calling for the “urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access,” in Gaza as civilian casualties mount.

The vote comes days after the US blocked a previous resolution that would have called for a “humanitarian ceasefire” in the Palestinian enclave, where Israel continues its bombardment in retaliation for an attack by Hamas on October 7.

The latest resolution, drafted by the UAE, was introduced by Arab states after a recent vote in the General Assembly, in which the UN's 193 members called overwhelmingly for a ceasefire, with 153 in favour, 10 against and 23 abstentions.

The text's fate, however, remains uncertain. The US could abstain and allow the resolution to pass or it could veto the resolution as it previously did on December 9 on a text that called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Historically, the United States has consistently been a major supporter of Israel, both militarily and diplomatically.

According to UN diplomats, negotiations are still ongoing as delegates are working to avoid another impasse.

Seen by The National, the draft calls for an “for the urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and for urgent steps towards a sustainable cessation of hostilities."

It requests that Israel and Hamas allow aid access to the Gaza Strip – via land, sea and air routes – and set up a UN monitoring mechanism in the Gaza Strip to delver humanitarian aid.

The document also affirms support for a two-state solution and “stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority”.

UN Security Council envoys visit Gaza border to demand ceasefire

“Every single day, innocent people in Gaza are struggling desperately for want of food, water, medicine and fuel. Members of the UN Security Council have seen the consequences of this humanitarian catastrophe first-hand and the need for more aid could not be clearer,” Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s ambassador to the UN, told The National.

“This council resolution responds to that need by opening border crossings, the transport of aid by land, sea and air, and a UN-led mechanism that would streamline inspection, monitoring and approvals.”

Ms Nusseibeh added that it underlines the critical importance of stopping hostilities to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid and that the UAE will continue to aggressively pursue that goal.

The Security Council has passed only one resolution on Gaza since the war began, which called for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting, after failing to approve five others, two of which were vetoed by the US.

Security Council resolutions are legally binding for all member states, yet the countries concerned often choose not to comply with them.

Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland and chairwoman of The Elders – a group of independent global leaders working together for peace, justice and human rights – said in a statement that the US cannot afford to be further isolated by vetoing this resolution.

“President [Joe] Biden’s continuing support for Israel’s actions is also making the world less safe, the Security Council less effective, and US leadership less respected. It is time to stop the killing,” she said.