Today's best photos: From Christmas lights in Manila to Cop28

More from The National:
Thursday's best photos: From Pope Francis with an audience of nuns to rain at the Taj Mahal
Wednesday's best photos: From Notre-Dame's reconstruction to a falcon named Imp
Tuesday's best photos: From winter in India to the Wonka premiere in the UK
Monday's best photos: From a rainbow over Beirut to John Lennon's mosaic eye
Sunday's best photos: From Thailand's annual Monkey Festival to bodyboarding in Hawaii
Saturday's best photos: From free skating to candy canes
Updated: December 01, 2023, 10:47 AM