Today's best photos: from a fallen motorcyclist to Chelsea Pensioners

More from The National:
Saturday's best photos: From a cat show to harvesting marigolds
Friday's best photos: From a marching band in Kenya to Jiu Jitsu in Abu Dhabi
Thursday's best photos: From a floating power plant to the Taj Mahal
Wednesday's best photos: From the Horsehead Nebula to green turtles in Dubai
Tuesday's best photos: From Little Amal in Mexico to henna tattoos in Indonesia
Monday's best photos: From Sri Lanka's sacked cricket board to the Auroras in Russia
Updated: November 12, 2023, 12:52 PM