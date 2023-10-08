Labour party leaders weigh in on Gaza conflict at annual conference

Follow the latest updates on the Israel-Gaza violence here.

Several leading figures have spoken about the escalating Gaza conflict during the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, which runs from Sunday until Wednesday.

Sir Keir Starmer, denounced the attacks on Israel during his interview on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.

“It’s an appalling act of terrorism, it needs to be called out across the world,” Mr Starmer said.

Recalling a recent phone conversation with the leader of the Israeli Labour Party, Merav Michaeli, he painted a picture of the terror faced by Israelis during the wave of attacks.

“As we were on the phone the siren went off and she had to go down into her shelter, taking her papers with her,” he said.

Mr Starmer criticised the attacks on Saturday, stating, “Israel has the right to defend itself.”

I utterly condemn the ongoing attacks on Israel and her citizens.



There is no justification for this act of terror which is being perpetrated by those who seek to undermine any chance for future peace in the region.



Israel has a right to defend herself. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 7, 2023

Wes Streeting, Labour’s shadow health secretary, shed light on the widespread violence that has been broadcast globally.

He said the violence “has to be unequivocally condemned”.

Mr Streeting expressed solidarity with Israel's right to self-defence, noting the detrimental impact of the continuing conflict on hopes for a peaceful resolution.

Read More Death toll in Gaza rises to 313 after Israeli air strikes

Former leader Jeremy Corbyn conveyed his profound about events unfolding in the region, emphasising the need for an immediate ceasefire.

“The unfolding events in Israel and Palestine are deeply alarming,” Mr Corbyn said, stating that an end the occupation is the only viable path towards a sustained peace.