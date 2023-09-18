Today's best photos: from a wing walker to London Fashion Week

More from The National:
Sunday's best photos: from Oktoberfest to a dachshund parade
Saturday's best photos: from a Russian spacecraft to the Singapore Grand Prix
Friday's best photos: From an astronaut saying goodbye to a Mont Saint-Michel light show
Thursday's best photos: from Italian ice cream to sitting volleyball
Wednesday's best photos: from camel traffic to Bavarian herdsmen - in pictures
Tuesday's best photos: From a land art painting to Pancha Dan festival
Updated: September 18, 2023, 2:26 PM