Putin reportedly accepts Kim Jong-un's invitation to North Korea

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Russia on September 13. Reuters

Sep 13, 2023
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to his country during their talks in Russia on Wednesday and Mr Putin accepted the invitation, it was reported on Thursday.

Mr Kim told Mr Putin the meeting in the Russian capital brought bilateral ties to a new level, and expressed his willingness to foster stable, future-orientated relations for the next 100 years, Pyongyang's state news agency KCNA reported.

Both agreed to further strengthen strategic and tactical co-operation in the face of the “military threats, provocations and tyranny of imperialists", it said.

Mr Kim was briefed on technical details about Russian space vehicles during his visit to a cosmodrome, but there was no mention of any arms supplies, trade of weapons or technical assistance on weapons programmes.

US and South Korean officials have expressed concern that Mr Kim could provide weapons and ammunition to Russia, which has used up vast stocks in more than 18 months of war in Ukraine.

Moscow and Pyongyang have denied such intentions.

On Wednesday, Mr Putin gave hints that military co-operation was discussed but disclosed few details. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attended the talks.

The Kremlin said sensitive discussions between neighbours were a private matter.

Updated: September 13, 2023, 11:42 PM
