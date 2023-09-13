Kim Jong-un tells Putin he backs 'sacred war' at cosmodrome talks

Vladimir Putin hosted Kim Jong-un for talks on Wednesday that could see them exchange Russian satellite technology for North Korean weapons.

The North Korean told the Russian President they were fighting a sacred war battling western imperialism, while Mr Putin said the leaders will talk about "all the issues".

Russian President Mr Putin said he was "very glad" to see the North Korea leader, with Kremlin footage showing the pair shaking hands enthusiastically at the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport in Russia’s far east.

The meeting came just an hour after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast.

Experts say Russia will likely use the talks to seek artillery shells and antitank missiles from North Korea, which wants advanced satellite and nuclear-powered submarine technology in return.

"We'll talk about all the issues, without haste. There is time," Mr Putin said, when asked by reporters whether military cooperation would be on the agenda.

"The leader of the DPRK shows great interest in rocket technology, and they are trying to develop (their presence in) space," Mr Putin said, referring to North Korea by its official name.

In turn, Mr Kim said: “Russia has risen to a sacred fight to protect its sovereignty and security … against the hegemonic forces,” Mr Kim told Mr Putin via a translator.

An Chan-il, a defector-turned-researcher who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies, said the exchange could have a "significant impact" on Russia's war in Ukraine.

"If North Korea's multiple rocket launchers and other artillery shells are provided to Russia in large quantities, it could have a significant impact on the war in Ukraine," he said.

The White House warned last week that North Korea would "pay a price" if it supplies Russia with weaponry for the conflict.

Earlier in the day, Mr Putin and Mr Kim began their talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East after touring space rocket assembly and launch facilities at the spaceport.

Mr Kim, who travelled overland to Russia in his bullet-proof train, was accompanied by an entourage that suggested the summit would have a strong military focus.

Among the top military officials accompanying Kim were Korean People's Army Marshal Pak Jong Chon and Munitions Industry Department Director Jo Chun Ryong, according to the North's state media.