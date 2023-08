Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10

Nasa's Jasmin Moghbeli, the European Space Agency's Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov head for the launch pad before their mission to the International Space Station as Crew-7 on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft at Cape Canaveral, Florida, US. They will relieve Crew-6, which includes the UAE's Sultan Al Neyadi. Reuters