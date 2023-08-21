Southern France braces for red alert over heatwave

France is facing the possibility of a red alert over the latest heatwave to hit the country this summer as temperatures are expected to reach in 42°C on Wednesday in the southern Rhone valley, its national weather service has said.

The level of alert is currently labelled "high" by Meteo France in more than half the country.

"A lasting and intense heatwave for the period has settled over the country," it said in a statement on Monday.

The high level may be upgraded in the afternoon in some areas to "utmost vigilance" – the equivalent of a red alert, said Meteo France. The hottest places are expected to be the south-eastern regions of the Drome and Ardeche. "This possibility still needs to be confirmed," said the state-run weather service.

READ MORE Climate change could see UK heritage sites left to erode

The latest wave of hot weather has been caused by a so-called heat dome, a meteorological event characterised by a persistent high-pressure system that acts as a barrier, trapping warm air on the ground.

South and south-eastern France are the regions most affected by extreme temperatures, while the north and north-west have temperatures considered normal for this time of year.

This regional disparity is reflected in a list of France's 70 hottest cities compiled by daily newspaper Le Figaro.

Cities in the south-east, such as Annecy, Lyon and Saint-Etienne, are expected to experience the biggest temperature increase.

Based on climate scenarios provided by French laboratories, the newspaper calculated the number of unusually hot days expected throughout June, July and August between 2041 and 2070.

An unusually hot day is when the temperatures is at least 5°C higher than the 1975-2006 average.

A number of other south-eastern and eastern cities, such as Avignon, Valence and Dijon, are believed by climate experts to be similarly affected.

They are all expected to experience on average 16 unusually hot days a year.

A hot, sunny day in Calais, southern France. Reuters

Paris is ranked 41st in the list, with a predicted 10 unusually hot days.

Northern cities are set to be least affected by temperature increases in France, with only four days of unusually hot weather a year expected in the port city of Calais.

Cities in the western region of Brittany, including Brest, Quimper and Lorient, are scheduled to experience between six and eight unusually hot days a year.