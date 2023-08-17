French government holds heatwave crisis meeting

The French government held a crisis meeting on Thursday to discuss measures to deal with a heatwave in which temperatures could climb beyond 40ºC this weekend.

Representatives from interior, health, agriculture and transport ministries, and senior civil servants from Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's office, attended the meeting, AFP reported.

After the intense heat and wildfires of 2022, Paris has been increasing hot-weather protection measures this summer.

On Friday it will launch an information hotline and begin broadcasting public information messages on TV and radio, Ms Borne's office said.

Seven of mainland France's 96 departments are already on alert for summer storms and intense heat, and another 12 will join them on Friday, mainly in the east and south of the country.

Over the weekend, temperatures in the regions of Languedoc and Provence in the south could rise to as high as 41ºC, said meteorologist Christelle Robert of Meteo France.

Forecasters expect the high temperatures to continue into early next week.

A "heat dome" trapping hot air arriving from the south is expected to form in the coming days.

Heat will spread into central and northern France as well, with temperatures of 35ºC forecast for Paris.

Thermometers will not begin to fall until "the middle or even the end of next week", said Meteo France.

Meteorologists have even suggested that France could have its most intense heatwave ever reported, beating 2012's record.

The public health authority SPF said on Thursday that at least 30 more deaths than normal had occurred during a July heatwave in the south-eastern Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region, and 80 in June.

More than 4,800 deaths were attributed to heat in France last summer, out of 61,000 across Europe.

With the extreme heat comes an increased risk of fires.

A wildfire in France, which led to the evacuation of more than 3,000 people from holiday campsites in the Pyrenees-Orientales department bordering Spain on Monday night, destroyed about 500 hectares of land.

France is not the only European country planning to deal with the challenges posed by extreme weather conditions.

Storms in south-west Germany late on Wednesday dumped huge quantities of water, with more than 25,000 bolts of lightning, in about an hour.

The country's biggest airport, in Frankfurt, was forced to cancel 90 flights and reroute 23.

The huge wildfire on the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife, off the north-west coast of Africa, has burnt through more than 2,600ha of land.

Wildfires have wrought havoc in several countries in southern Europe over the summer.

Researchers at the World Weather Attribution group last month reported that heatwaves in parts of Europe and North America would have been almost impossible without climate change.