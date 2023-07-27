Wildfires reach outskirts of Athens as wind whips up blazes

Wildfires that have devastated Greek islands have advanced towards the country's capital, Athens.

Water-dropping helicopters and a ground crew scrambled early Thursday to a blaze in Kifissia, just north of Athens, which was quickly put out.

Strong gusts of wind caused flare-ups around Greece, disrupting highway traffic and rail services.

More than 600 wildfires have broken out across the country since July 13 although most were tackled before they could pose a threat, the Greek government said.

The civil protection ministry has warned of extreme danger of fire in more than a dozen regions on Thursday.

In the central region of Volos, a wildfire burned on two fronts, temporarily closing Greece's busiest motorway and triggering significant delays to national rail services.

Evacuations were ordered for a community near Volos after an explosion in an ammunition warehouse, a spokesman for the fire service said.

The fires have already prompted widespread evacuations, particularly in tourist destinations like Rhodes.

On Rhodes and another island, Evia, firefighters are battling fires for the tenth consecutive day.

The aftermath, as seen in aerial photographs from the village of Gennadi on Rhodes, paints a harrowing picture.

Where are the latest wildfires in Europe and the Middle East?

Scorched land and trails of smoke lay testament to the destructive path of the inferno.

However, the efforts of firefighters and volunteers have kept damage to a homes to a minimum.

Around the Mediterranean, fires this week also flared in Portugal, Croatia and Italy, and blazes killed 34 in Algeria as extreme heat left landscapes tinder dry.

In Italy, firefighters battled brush fires in the southern mainland regions of Calabria and Puglia, as well as the islands of Sicily and Sardinia.

They were helped by temperatures dropping about 13°C (55°F) into the low- and mid-30s (the high 80s in Fahrenheit).

Sicily remained the focal point, with fires continuing to burn near the capital, Palermo, as seven aircraft were engaged to douse the flames.

Greek PM urges more action against climate change effects

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged the nation to take more substantial steps to counteract climate change and its impacts.

“These are are difficult and very sad days," he said.

“Without doubt, we can see that all across the Mediterranean the climate crisis is here and it’s affecting us all more strongly than perhaps even scientists had warned us about.”

During a meeting with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, he said the reality of climate change should not paralyse the nation into inaction.

Mr Mitsotakis stressed the importance of reforming Greece's fire prevention policies to cope with the accelerating climate crisis.

“Our country needs to enhance its preparedness and resilience to face this reality we are already beginning to experience,” the prime minister said.

Wildfires cause chaos in Greece

Winds hamper firefighting efforts

Greek fire crews are operating under a pressure to extinguish the blazes before forecast strong winds potentially rekindle the flames.

Reinforced by European Union counterparts, hundreds of firefighters are battling blazes on the islands of Rhodes, Corfu, and Evia, along with new outbreaks in central Greece.

The Civil Protection Ministry has issued warnings of extreme fire danger across several Greek regions, after they claimed at least five lives.

Devastation on the road as buildings mostly appear unscathed

An aerial photo from the village of Gennadi on Rhodes shows the aftermath of the wildfires. AP

Wildfire carbon emissions for July in Greece were the highest by a huge margin — totalling more than one metric megaton and doubling the previous record, according to the EU's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.

“Unfortunately, it is not all that surprising, given the extreme conditions in the region,” said Mark Parrington, a senior scientist at the agency agency, which analyses satellite data. “The observed intensity and estimated emissions show how unusual the scale of the fires has been for July relative to the last 20 years of data.”

In Athens, senior members of the armed forces paid tribute to the two pilots killed in a firefighting plane crash this week, at a ceremony at the Defence Ministry.

Cpt. Christos Moulas and Lt. Pericles Stephanidis died during a low-altitude water drop on Evia.

Defence Minister Nikos Dendias said: “Greece today is in mourning. Their memories will live on.”

Funerals for the two airmen were due to take place in northern Greece on Thursday and on the island of Crete on Friday.