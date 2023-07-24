Where are the Rhodes fires? What holidaymakers should know as airlines cancel flights

The Greek island of Rhodes is battling wildfires that are forcing thousands of tourists to flee during peak holiday season.

About 30,000 people left Rhodes at the weekend, in what is described as Greece's largest wildfire evacuation yet.

Police said authorities had taken 16,000 people across land, and evacuated 3,000 by sea. Others had to flee by road or used their own transport after being told to leave the area.

The wildfires fires have spread after southern Europe experienced a record-breaking heatwave, which many have blamed on climate change and which has caused tinder-dry conditions across the region.

Here's what we know about the situation for tourists now:

Where are the fires on Rhodes?

Only about 10 per cent of Rhodes has been hit by wildfire. The worst-affected areas include the beaches of Lardos and Kiotari, and the resort of Lardos.

At first, the wildfire was confined to the island’s mountainous centre, but, assisted by winds, very high temperatures and dry conditions, it spread on Saturday towards the coast on the island’s central-eastern side.

Authorities say the fire is not under control and there are fears that it could spread to other areas as temperatures expected to reach 45°C in the days ahead.

How many tourists have been evacuated?

British, Dutch, French and German citizens were among the tourists on Rhodes, which one hotelier said can accommodate a maximum of 150,000 visitors in peak season.

The UK estimates that there are between 7,000 to 10,000 of its citizens on the island.

Linda Jonczyk, a representative of travel company Tui, said that it had some 40,000 tourists in Rhodes, of whom 7,800 are affected by the fires.

German travel association DRV said about 20,000 German tourists were on the island, but only a small proportion were affected by the evacuations.

Tui said it operated three repatriation flights on Sunday night to return passengers to Britain from Rhodes.

Airline easyJet will operate two flights totalling 421 seats on Monday and a third on Tuesday, in addition to its nine scheduled flights to the Greek island.

Rhodes, which counted 2.5 million visitor arrivals in 2022, has about 100,000 inhabitants.

Which airlines have cancelled flights?

Tour operator Jet2 has cancelled all flights until July 31.

Tui has cancelled its flights until next Tuesday. It has also told customers booked at the Tui Blue Atlantica Nissaki Beach, Pantokrator, Golden Mare, La Riviera or Nautilusue hotels not to travel to the airport on July 24 or 25.

The agency announced it had been in touch with all customers scheduled to travel on 24 July to those areas to arrange “swift refunds”.

Meanwhile, easyJet cancelled package holidays until July 25, and though it said it is currently “operating flights as normal”.

Thomas Cook announced it had cancelled all holidays to Kiotari and Lardos up to and including Monday 31 July, and would be in touch to offer full refunds.

British Airways says it was offering customers the chance to leave early and change flights free of charge.

Ryanair said on Sunday its flights to and from Rhodes were operating as normal. Its chief financial officer Neil Sorahan said the airline was monitoring the situation on Monday.

Greece starts evacuation of Corfu

What is the current travel advice?

Holidaymakers who are travelling to the island in August have been urged not to cancel yet and to wait for more clarity on the situation the coming days.

The UK Foreign Office has stopped short of advising against travelling to Rhodes. Instead, it has said to check with travel operators to ensure that their hotel has not been caught up in the emergency.

Foreign Office Minister Andrew Mitchell told Times Radio: “What we're telling people to do is to keep in touch with their tourist company, and that is the right advice.

“There were only 10 free beds on the whole island when I asked yesterday. But we think that something like 1,000 beds may well come back on stream today as others don't now come and therefore more beds are available.”

The refusal to advise against travel has put some holidaymakers in limbo as to whether they can cancel their holiday and receive a full refund.

Customers’ rights vary on whether they have booked a package holiday or if they have booked the elements of their trip independently, according to the Association of British Travel Agents (Abta).

“If your holiday has been cancelled, Abta members will discuss your options with you, which could be the offer of an alternative holiday or a refund for the cost of the package holiday”, a representative said.

“If you booked your holiday arrangements separately and your flight has been cancelled, you should be entitled to a refund for your flight. You will then need to look at the terms of the conditions for your other bookings such as accommodation and transport. You may also want to look at your travel insurance policy.”

Where else is affected?

Corfu, in the Ionian Sea, has also been affected by wildfires. About 2,000 people have been evacuated from the island.

Almost 60 people were taken off a beach on Sunday. Footage from the island showed the skyline aglow from fires in a mountainous region.

Emergency services were also dealing with fires on the island of Evia, east of Athens, and Aigio, south-west of Athens.