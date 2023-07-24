Escape from Corfu: Second Greek island hit by wildfires as Rhodes evacuation flights begin

The wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes have triggered a wave of evacuation missions to rescue thousands of trapped tourists, with holidaymakers on Corfu now also affected.

Tens of thousands of people have already fled unprecedented fires on Rhodes, with many frightened tourists desperate to get home.

The first repatriation flights are due to land on the island on Monday to take stricken holidaymakers home. Up to 10,000 British tourists are thought to be on Rhodes.

Meanwhile, in Corfu, wildfires spread out of control on Sunday, prompting another series of evacuations. Authorities helped nearly 2,500 people on Corfu to safety on Monday as a precaution, a fire service spokesman said.

Greece starts evacuation of Corfu

Greece has been sweltering under a prolonged spell of extreme heat that has heightened wildfire risk and left visitors stranded in peak tourist season.

Every summer, Greece is plagued by forest fires, often ravaging tens of thousands of hectares of forest and vegetation.

This summer, however, the country has experienced one of its longest heatwaves in recent years, according to experts, with temperatures of up to 45°C at the weekend.

On Monday, the temperature was expected to drop slightly, forecast to reach 37°C in Athens, but on Tuesday the heat is due to pick up again.

British Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said: “The best estimate of the number of British tourists on Rhodes is between 7,000 and 10,000.

“We deployed a rapid deployment team to the airports in Rhodes as soon as we possibly could, with six Foreign Office experts and four Red Cross support staff.”

Mr Mitchell suggested those with plans to visit the Greek islands can still go. He said: “There will certainly be a change in the [Foreign Office travel advice] should it be required and we watch this on an hourly basis if not on a more frequent basis.”

As the situation unfolds, flights out of Rhodes have already been delayed.

Airline reactions amid crisis

Budget airline easyJet has set up two rescue flights with 421 seats on Monday, with another on Tuesday. This comes in addition to its nine scheduled flights to the Greek island. A spokeswoman for easyJet said the company was doing all it can to assist its customers in Rhodes and those scheduled to travel to or from the island could change their travel dates free of charge until Saturday.

Jet2, on the other hand, has called off all scheduled flights and holiday plans to the island for the coming week. However, empty planes will be sent to Rhodes to help with the evacuation.

British Airways' flights to Rhodes continue on schedule. The airline has granted customers wishing to return earlier the option to reschedule their flights at no extra cost. Those who have flights booked to Rhodes from the UK within the coming week but prefer not to travel can reschedule.

Meanwhile, Thomas Cook has chosen to cancel some of its planned holidays to the affected areas and is offering full refunds to customers. The company said some customers booked to travel to unaffected parts of the island on Monday and Tuesday have been given the option to cancel their plans and receive a full refund.

Tens of thousands of people fled wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes. AFP

Several other flights from airlines including Ryanair were scheduled to arrive from Greece at various UK airports on Monday afternoon.

Despite the rapidly evolving situation, Tui continued sending tourists to the island as late as Saturday night, which raised questions about the company's crisis management strategy.

One customer complained they had been “abandoned” in Greece. Helen Tonks described the decision by airlines to continue their usual service as “inexcusable and negligent – putting profit before safety”.

Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kafalogianni described the situation on the island as “not alarming” and said on Monday: “We had some evacuations from summer houses but nothing like the evacuations that took place in Rhodes”.

Commenting on the planned holiday trips to Corfu and Rhodes, Ms Kafalogianni said there has been no disruption to airports and that “It’s particularly important to stress that only 10-15 per cent of the Rhodes island is affected”.

Mr Mitchell said it was “too soon to condemn the tour operators” and there was “every evidence” they had been doing all they could to evacuate tourists.

The largest wildfire evacuation

The wildfires, fuelled by high temperatures, dry conditions and winds, spread towards the coast on the island's central-eastern side on Saturday.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection in Greece said 19,000 people had been rescued, making it “the largest evacuation from a wildfire in the country”.

The evacuation has been dramatic, with families fleeing hotels and leaving their belongings behind. Some have been sheltering in local stadiums and schools.

Tourists Dan Jones and Ian Wakefield shared harrowing experiences of fleeing the wildfires and their subsequent ordeal.

Mr Jones, a sports teacher from Torquay, had to climb on to a trawler with his sons on Saturday night, describing it as “the scariest moment” in his life. “What brave boys,” he said of his sons.

A satellite image shows the area affected by wildfires in Rhodes. Reuters

Mr Wakefield said he spent the night in a school playground in Faliraki after being moved from his hotel in Pefki.

He said: “It didn't really feel real – being in imminent danger of being burnt to death.

“Between midnight and around 5am this morning, we were going through an evacuation which was pretty chaotic.

“There were a lot of upset people and children who were understandably quite hysterical.

“It was all very confusing – the instructions from the hotel manager were unclear.”

The Foreign Office, in a recent update, emphasised that the safety of British citizens was their top priority.

They advised British citizens in Rhodes to contact their travel operators for any queries regarding rescheduling of flights.