Protesters briefly storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad

Crowds of protesters broke into the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on Thursday, hours after radical cleric Moqtada Al Sadr called for protests at the site. It was not clear if diplomats were present, or had been evacuated.

The protesters, some of whom waved a flag of Mr Al Sadr's militia group, Saraya Al Salaam, spent up to 15 minutes inside the embassy compound but dispersed after security forces reached the area, an AFP photographer at the scene said.

The protest follows the desecration of a Quran in front of Stockholm's largest mosque on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Mr Al Sadr, who enjoys widespread support among Shiite Muslims in neglected parts of the country's south, as well as an impoverished area of Baghdad known as Sadr City, tweeted that Iraq should expel the Swedish ambassador.

"Expel the Swedish ambassador who represents his country that is hostile to Islam and supports immorality, and sever ties with it," he wrote.

He said the perpetrator, who has been identified by Swedish authorities as Iraqi citizen Salwan Momika, should be stripped of his citizenship and sent to Iraq for trial.

Iraq's Supreme Court chief, Faiq Zaidan, had previously called for Sweden to extradite Mr Momika.

Swedish police were present at what Mr Momika described as a protest, but they later said that the the act had not caused "disturbances to order". The police added that an investigation had been opened over "agitation against an ethnic group" because Mr Momika had staged his stunt so close to a mosque.