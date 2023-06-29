Iraq denounces 'racist' burning of Quran in Sweden

Iraq has condemned as racist the burning of a Quran in Sweden by an activist who says he is originally from Baghdad.

The protest by Salwan Momika outside a mosque in Stockholm was the second such incident in Sweden this year.

A self-described atheist from Iraq and member of a far-right Swedish party, Mr Momika was granted a permit for the protest but is now being investigated for incitement.

"These acts demonstrate a hateful and aggressive spirit that goes against the principles of freedom of expression," an Iraqi government statement said.

"They are not only racist but also promote violence and hatred.

"These irresponsible actions, in direct conflict with the values of respect for diversity and the beliefs of others, are unequivocally condemned."

Authorities in Turkey, Iran and Morocco have also condemned the stunt.

Morocco recalled its ambassador from Stockholm over what it called an offensive act that "disregards the feelings of more than a billion Muslims" during Hajj and Eid Al Adha.

It said repeated provocations had been "committed under the complacent gaze of the Swedish government".

Iran said the protest was "provocative, ill-considered and unacceptable".

Police in Stockholm had said security fears were not sufficient grounds to deny a permit to Mr Momika, whose protest was watched by a small crowd. He said the Quran "poses a threat to Swedish values, freedom, laws and human rights".

Police allowed the mosque protest to go ahead but are now investigating Mr Momika. Reuters

Two planned protests outside the Turkish and Iraqi embassies were blocked in February, but a court struck down those orders, saying police concerns did not override the right to free expression and assembly.

Turkey's objection threatens to once again complicate Sweden's path to Nato membership, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blocked for more than a year over various grievances.

In January, a Swedish-Danish right-wing politician burned a copy of the Quran near Ankara's embassy in Stockholm, angering Turkey and other countries.

Turkey described the latest incident as a "vile protest".

“To condone such atrocious acts is to be complicit,” said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who said the protest was legal but inappropriate, said he would not speculate on how the latest protest could affect the path to Nato.

Turkey and Sweden's top diplomats and intelligence advisers are due to discuss the accession process at Nato headquarters on Thursday shortly before the alliance holds its annual summit.

Sweden insists it has fulfilled promises it made to Turkey to take a harder line on Kurdish groups that Ankara regards as terrorists.