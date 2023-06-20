Tropical Storm Bret tracker: Hurricane could form within days

Tropical Storm Bret is building in the central Atlantic and could become a hurricane in the next few days, the US National Hurricane Centre said on Monday.

Early on Tuesday, Bret reached maximum sustained winds of 65kph as it moved about 1,945km east of the Windward Islands.

“The system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles by late this week,” the centre said.

Will Tropical Storm Bret become a hurricane?

Forecasters said it could pose a hurricane threat to the eastern Caribbean by Thursday and the Dominican Republic and Haiti by the weekend.

Bret is forecast to unleash floods heavy rain and a dangerous storm surge and waves as it moves across the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane on Thursday and Friday.

It is then expected to weaken slowly while still in the eastern Caribbean region, although the centre warned that its forecast “remains a low confidence prediction”.

“Everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast for this system and have their hurricane plan in place,” the centre said.

Tropical Storm #Bret has formed in the Tropical Central Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 40mph.



Pictured below is a geocolor satellite image of Bret on the left with the earliest reasonable time of arrival of tropical-storm-force winds along Bret's forecast track on the… pic.twitter.com/16nwOTZpKf — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 19, 2023

It said Bret could turn north or continue west into the Caribbean and threaten the Dominican Republic, Haiti and other islands.

“There continues to be larger than usual uncertainty,” it said.

How common are hurricanes in the Atlantic?

Almost a century has passed since a storm last strengthened into a hurricane in the tropical Atlantic in June, Philip Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University, said on Twitter. The last such storm recorded was Trinidad in 1933.

Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of the 2023 season, formed earlier this month but lost power out after two days, never threatening landfall.

A subtropical storm formed in the Atlantic Basin in January.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has forecast 12 to 17 named storms for this year's hurricane season. It said between five and nine of those storms could become hurricanes, including up to four major hurricanes of category three or higher.

A tropical disturbance that is trailing Bret has a 50 per cent chance of formation, the centre said.