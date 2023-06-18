Switzerland votes on new climate change law

Voters in Switzerland went to the polls on Sunday in a referendum on a new climate change law which, if passed, would see the country reduce its reliance on imported oil and gas.

Recent opinion polls show widespread support for the "Federal Act on Climate Protection Targets, Innovation and Strengthening Energy Security", as the Swiss witness the impact of global warming on the country's rapidly melting glaciers.

A survey by the pollster gfs.bern showed that despite 63 per cent being prepared to vote in favour of the bill, there was nervousness over ability of country to quickly replace imported energy with homegrown, green alternatives.

Switzerland imports 75 per cent of its energy. All of its oil and gas comes from abroad.

Climate activists had lobbied for a total block on oil and gas imports by 2050, but the government subsequently opted not to have an outright ban in the final bill.

Instead, the new law would pledge two billion Swiss francs ($2.2 billion) over a decade to kick-start the replacement of gas or oil heating systems with greener alternatives.

An electoral poster reading in French urging Swiss people to vote in favour of the bill in Lausanne. AFP

Opposition from the Right

The right-wing political party, SVP, said the law would create supply problems and send household electricity bills soaring.

In the run-up to the vote, SVP leader Marco Chiesa, said the bill would effectively be a "electricity-wasting law" driving up energy costs by 400 billion Swiss francs and have "no impact" on the global climate.

The Fiescher Glacier in Switzerland. AP

Back in April, the the World Meteorological Organisation said the economic impact of Switzerland's melting Alpine glaciers would have a serious impact on the country's economy - from loss of tourism and the potential for natural disasters like landslides, as well as the possible lowering of river levels that supply hydroelectric power plants.

Swiss glaciers lost 6 per cent of their volume last year, a figure that rang alarm bells for scientists who said a 2 per cent loss due to melting would have been considered extreme.

Between 2001 and 2022, Switzerland's glaciers lost around a third of their volume.