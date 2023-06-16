Putin praises Russian economic performance in St Petersburg speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday declared his country's economy to be in sound health despite the fall-out from its 16-month military campaign in Ukraine.

Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Mr Putin announced that unemployment was at a record low and that "positive macroeconomic trends are gaining momentum and strength".

Quoting a forecast by the International Monetary Fund that Russia's economy will grow by 0.7 per cent this year, he predicted it could do better with growth of 1.5 per cent or more.

Read more Russia could have been better prepared for Ukraine attack, Putin says

"This will allow our country to keep its place among the leading economies of the world," he said.

Russia is under sanctions because of its invasion of Ukraine. Its annual budget deficit is $42 billion, the result of increased military spending and falling energy revenue as a result of the war.

Mr Putin said extra spending on arms was "needed to strengthen defence and security".

"We were forced to do this to protect our country's sovereignty," he said.

President Sheikh Mohamed met Mr Putin in St Petersburg on Friday and said the UAE was open to helping ease tensions over Ukraine.