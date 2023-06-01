Qatar's Prime Minister meets Taliban leader in Afghanistan

Qatar's Prime Minister met the supreme leader of the Taliban in Afghanistan last month, the first publicly known meeting between the group's reclusive head and a foreign official.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, also the Foreign Minister of Qatar, visited Haibatullah Akhundzada on May 12 in Kandahar, where the Taliban was started, Al Jazeera English reported on Wednesday.

The state-owned broadcaster said the meeting was aimed at finding ways to end the Taliban's international isolation, without offering details.

US President Joe Biden's administration was briefed on the talks and is “co-ordinating on all issues discussed” by the pair, including furthering dialogue with the Taliban, according to a source who spoke to Reuters.

The source said other issues Sheikh Mohammed raised with Mr Akhunzada included the need to end Taliban bans on girls' education and women's employment.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman meets the Taliban's Mohammad Hassan Akhund in Kabul. AFP

Qatari government officials declined to discuss the meeting. The Taliban did not respond to requests for comment regarding the meeting. The US State Department declined to comment.

It is unclear what effect such a meeting will have. The Taliban seized Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and Nato troops were in the final weeks of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

In the time since, Afghanistan has become the most repressive country in the world for women and girls, depriving them of virtually all their basic rights. According to the UN, hunger remains endemic.

Taliban fighters also exchanged gunfire with Iranian border guards on Saturday.

Qatar, which hosts a major US military base in the region, served as a crucial point for those fleeing the Taliban in the chaotic days of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Qatar also hosts a Taliban political office and was the venue for talks between the group and then US president Donald Trump's administration.