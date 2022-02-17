Qatar foreign minister fears Afghan funds released to Taliban could go to terrorists

Qatar’s foreign minister has voiced concerns that the release of funds to the Taliban could result in the money ending up in the hands of terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said work was under way to convince the Taliban “not to undo” the progress made in Afghanistan in the two decades since the group were last in power. Answering a question from the BBC's Frank Gardner, a news correspondent, he said there were issues of terrorism funding to address.

“We still can’t be certain that if intl (sic) funds were released to the Taliban in #Afghanistan they wouldn’t end up in terrorist hands," Mr Gardner's tweet said. "We are working hard to persuade the Taliban not to undo the gains of the last 20 years.”

Afghanistan is currently in the midst of a dire humanitarian situation and financial crisis. Since seizing power last summer from the western-backed government, the Taliban have sought to unfreeze billions of dollars in assets abroad, have sanctions lifted and obtain international recognition.

But that has proved to be an uphill task, especially given widespread fears over the Taliban’s treatment of women and minorities.

Speaking at the Chatham House think thank, Mr Al Thani said “we still can’t be certain” that the release of international funds to The Taliban “wouldn’t end up in terrorist hands”.

“On the Taliban, we want the frozen financial assets to go to the Afghan people,” he said.

“We are working closely with Europe and the US — we don't want the Afghan people suffer just because the Taliban are disliked internationally.”

The Taliban’s foreign affairs chief Amir Khan Muttaqi was recently in Doha in a fresh bid to convince governments to unlock humanitarian aid. Taliban officials also met representatives of aid groups in Geneva last week in an attempt to secure help.

The UN says that half of Afghanistan's 38 million people face food shortages.

US President Joe Biden recently moved to free up $3.5 billion in Afghan assets for families of 9/11 victims. He also put another $3.5bn in Afghan assets for humanitarian aid into a trust fund managed by the UN to provide aid to the Afghan people, bypassing the Taliban.

The Taliban described the move as “unjustified” and said it would “be forced to reconsider its policy” towards the US if the decision was not reversed.

“The 9/11 attacks had nothing to do with Afghans,” a Taliban statement said.